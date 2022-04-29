Marché Mon Pitou Looking to Fill Several BOH & FOH Positions

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou
Vancouver, BC | Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery is looking to onboard more brand ambassadors to our team! In anticipation of a busy upcoming summer, we are looking for additional front of house and back of house team members to help support our growth. As a mixed-concept business, our roles are diverse, dynamic and engaging. Our roles are catered to individuals who strive to up-skill or re-skill their hospitality experience. Experience working in a fast paced and intimate environment is highly preferred. Come join our supportive and fun team!
We are currently seeking Barista/Servers (weekend availability mandatory), Line Cooks, and Dishwashers.
To inquire about our positions, email Triet at info@marchemonptiou.ca. Ensure to include an updated resume, availability for scheduling, and availability for onsite interviews. Due to the high volume of applications, only suitable candidates will be contacted for interviews.
