Marché Mon Pitou Looking to Fill Several BOH & FOH Positions

Vancouver, BC | Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery is looking to onboard more brand ambassadors to our team! In anticipation of a busy upcoming summer, we are looking for additional front of house and back of house team members to help support our growth. As a mixed-concept business, our roles are diverse, dynamic and engaging. Our roles are catered to individuals who strive to up-skill or re-skill their hospitality experience. Experience working in a fast paced and intimate environment is highly preferred. Come join our supportive and fun team!

We are currently seeking Barista/Servers (weekend availability mandatory), Line Cooks, and Dishwashers.

To inquire about our positions, email Triet at info@marchemonptiou.ca. Ensure to include an updated resume, availability for scheduling, and availability for onsite interviews. Due to the high volume of applications, only suitable candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Marché Mon Pitou
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1387 W 7th Ave. | 604-730-0217 | WEBSITE
