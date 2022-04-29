Community News / Kitsilano

French-Inspired Cafe, Marché Mon Pitou, Launches Brand New Catering Menus

Portrait

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Marché Mon Pitou has announced the launch of their new catering menu!

If you enjoy the sandwiches, pastries, and grab and go items from Mon Pitou, you’ll be thrilled to know that they now offer catering. Their menu includes a wide variety of seasonal breakfast, lunch, pastry platter options, along with individual breakfast and lunch items.

“Catering is something we’ve wanted to offer since we opened in 2021” says Jesse J. Hawes, co-owner of Marché Mon Pitou. “We’re excited that it’s finally here and we’re looking forward to adding more options soon!”

For early morning meetings, they offer delightful breakfast spreads including smoked salmon platters, breakfast sandwiches on freshly baked brioche, a selection of quiches, yogurt parfaits, freshly baked pastries, cakes, muffins and more.

And when it comes to the afternoon, they’ve put together options that allow you to provide anything from a light snack to a more individualized lunch. This includes a wide selection of sandwich options, soups, charcuterie, and crudités.

All catering orders can be placed 48 hours in advance with both pickup and delivery options available.

To learn more about Mon Pitou’s catering menu, visit www.marchemonpitou.ca/catering or email info@marchemonpitou.ca.

Marché Mon Pitou is located at 1387 W 7th Avenue and is open daily from 8AM-6PM. For more information, visit www.marchemonpitou.ca.

Marché Mon Pitou
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1387 W 7th Ave. | 604-730-0217 | WEBSITE
Marché Mon Pitou Looking to Fill Several BOH & FOH Positions
French-Inspired Cafe, Marché Mon Pitou, Launches Brand New Catering Menus

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Symbolic and Well-Traveled Piece of Luggage Uncovered from the MOV

Stanley Chia, Program Assistant and Museum Interpreter at the Museum of Vancouver, selects an item that triggers thoughts of his own personal journey and current place in the world...

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

New Restaurant ‘Folke’ Starting to Take Shape in Kitsilano

The old Super Hiro Sushi Restaurant (2585 W Broadway at Trafalgar) is on its way to becoming a new plant-based restaurant from Colin Uyeda and Pricilla Deo.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi Shares His Recipe for Nowruz Specialty, ‘Sabzi Polo’

Nowruz (the Persian New Year) is coming up quickly, on Sunday March 20th. If your plan for the holiday includes keeping cozy at home, then consider trying your hand at making the recipe for this traditional rice dish.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi Shares His Memories of Nowruz

From March 20th (the Persian new year) to April 3rd, Delara will be serving a special seasonal menu featuring dishes typically eaten in Iran over the holidays, and reminiscent of the chef and owner's own past experiences.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Tickets Added for ‘Will Travel for Food, Flight 3: Japan – India’

This edition is all about the in-flight service dining experience as well as the culinary 'destinations'. It has also already sold out once but, now that restaurants are operating at full capacity, some tickets are still up for grabs.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

‘Tayo’ Bringing Collaborative Vibes and Tropical Flavours To A Special Dinner, March 28th

On Monday, March 28th, ‘Tayo‘ will be serving up six courses of real-deal flavours from the Philippines, along with a whole lot of friendly, tropical-inspired energy.

Popular

You Should Know / East Vancouver

The Explanation Behind The Odd Granite Obelisks Of Mount Pleasant

10 Places
The Dishes

Jacob Kent Does ‘The Dishes’

From morning caffeine fix to post shift shots, Como? Tapería's Executive Chef leads us on his ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver.

Tea and Two Slices

On Going Full Fash, Camping Out, and the Battle for the Soul of Vancouver

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds a smouldering, ashy mess, the end of the Black Dog Video legacy, and the perfect metaphor for Vancouver.

34 Places
Heads Up

The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

It's the beginning of the week. You want to meet friends for a meal (or just don't want to cook), but so many restaurants are closed that figuring out where to go only leads to frustration, compromise, or a sad frozen pizza... No more! This new guide is here to help.

Heads Up / Gastown

Cheers to Three Years of Beer-Forward Gastown Restaurant, ‘The Magnet’

The Magnet opened its doors to much anticipation from beer- and food-lovers alike, at the end of April 2019. Post pandemic, here's hoping that the restaurant's magnetism is recharged and pulling crowds through its doors for many years to come.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Orders for Collective Goods’ Mother’s Day Dinner and Breakfast Kits Now Open

Community News / East Vancouver

Fresh Roots Wants Your Help Preparing Their Schoolyard Farm, May 5th

Community News / Downtown

Bacchus Restaurant Unveils Mother’s Day Brunch Table d’Hôte Menu

Community News

From Foraging to Indian Dal: Register for UBC Farm’s May Online Workshops Now