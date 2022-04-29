French-Inspired Cafe, Marché Mon Pitou, Launches Brand New Catering Menus

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Marché Mon Pitou has announced the launch of their new catering menu!

If you enjoy the sandwiches, pastries, and grab and go items from Mon Pitou, you’ll be thrilled to know that they now offer catering. Their menu includes a wide variety of seasonal breakfast, lunch, pastry platter options, along with individual breakfast and lunch items.

“Catering is something we’ve wanted to offer since we opened in 2021” says Jesse J. Hawes, co-owner of Marché Mon Pitou. “We’re excited that it’s finally here and we’re looking forward to adding more options soon!”

For early morning meetings, they offer delightful breakfast spreads including smoked salmon platters, breakfast sandwiches on freshly baked brioche, a selection of quiches, yogurt parfaits, freshly baked pastries, cakes, muffins and more.

And when it comes to the afternoon, they’ve put together options that allow you to provide anything from a light snack to a more individualized lunch. This includes a wide selection of sandwich options, soups, charcuterie, and crudités.

All catering orders can be placed 48 hours in advance with both pickup and delivery options available.

To learn more about Mon Pitou’s catering menu, visit www.marchemonpitou.ca/catering or email info@marchemonpitou.ca.

Marché Mon Pitou is located at 1387 W 7th Avenue and is open daily from 8AM-6PM. For more information, visit www.marchemonpitou.ca.