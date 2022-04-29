Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Award-Winning St. Lawrence Restaurant Looking for an Experienced Line Cook

Vancouver, BC | St. Lawrence is looking for an experienced line cook to join its team at the award-winning restaurant!

A heartfelt homage to Chef/Owner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier’s heritage, formative years in Quebec and early experience in renowned Montréal restaurants, St. Lawrence offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois, as well as a warm and intimate enclave where food, drink and atmosphere combine for a transportive dining experience unlike any other.

Since opening in 2017, St. Lawrence is proud to have been singled out for numerous accolades, including: No. 4 on enRoute magazine’s 2018 list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants; Vancouver Magazine awards for Best New Restaurant (2018), Restaurant of the Year (2018 and ’19), Chef of the Year (2019), and gold awards for Best Gastown and Best French (2019 and ’20); and consecutive top-five spots on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants (No. 2 in 2020, No. 5 in ’19).

We’re looking for an experienced full-time line cook to join our growing team! Our ideal candidate is committed and hardworking, with a positive attitude. Our full-time kitchen roles are four days per week with three consecutive days off. We provide competitive salary (plus a great tip-out!), and extended health and dental benefits, as well as an RRSP matching program after three months of employment. You can expect a positive, supportive, and fast-paced work environment, and the opportunity to join a truly passionate team.

Interested applicants can email their resumes to jc@stlawrencerestaurant.com

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
St. Lawrence Announces Month-Long ‘Women in Wine’ Celebration, New ‘Brasserie Parisienne’ Menu

