Jacob Kent Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

For this edition, we asked Jacob Kent, Executive Chef at Main Street’s Como? Tapería, to take the lead …

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

Au Comptoir, hands down – the house made sausages and duck fat potato rosti with a couple of soft poached eggs and a bloody caesar? Yes please, Chef Dan McGee! And if you have any truffle laying around, I’ll take it too. One other spot I regularly go to is Long’s Noodle House on Main street. The soup dumplings and Taiwanese beef rolls are dynamite.

Au Comptoir Kitsilano 2278 W 4th Ave MAP

Long's Noodle House Main Street 4853 Main St. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Let’s head back to Broadway, close to where I live, and go to Paper Crane Coffee. This little gem of a coffee place has everything I need: 1, 2, 3 shots Americano, and the amazing turnovers that the owner, Sarah, makes are a must.

The Paper Crane East Vancouver 531 East Broadway MAP

Now we are hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Pizza, pizza, pizza! Aj’s Pizza Joint must be the best pizza in the city. I know that’s a big call out, but the pepperoni with Mike’s Hot Honey, fresh out of the oven, is stupidly good.

AJ's Brooklyn Pizza Joint Main Street 325 E Broadway MAP

Who has you figured out at happy hour?

A brewery crawl though Mount Pleasant to try all the new, fresh and amazing beers on tap. Start at Main St. Brewing to see GM Sean (@Mtpleasantsweetheart), then slowly walk down the hill to Brassneck Brewery and Faculty Brewing.

Main St. Brewing Mt. Pleasant 261 East 7th Ave. MAP

Brassneck Brewery Main Street 2148 Main St. MAP

Faculty Brewing Co. False Creek 1830 Ontario St. MAP

What’s for dinner?

This small, discreet restaurant on Powell Street named Elephant is doing amazing things with local farmers. That cabbage bolognese is…WOW! Great wines. They sometimes also have some crazy sake too.

Elephant Hastings Sunrise 1879 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1H8 MAP

What’s for dessert?

Ice cream is my jam, especially ever since my latest trip to Buenos Aires. It was every where and so f’ing good. Head over to Commercial Street and visit ‘The Gelato Mafia’, Dolce Amore. The pistachio padrino and extra dark chocolate vegan ice cream are my favourites, but there are so much to choose from.

Dolce Amore Commercial Drive 1588 Commercial Dr. MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

Cocktails you said? Nah! lets go to this amazing dive bar call Hail Mary’s and have a beer and a shot of Jamo [sic]. Haley White has created this amazing room with a crazy, twisted heaven and hell theme. Haley, I salute you.