Opportunity Knocks

Various FOH and BOH Positions Now Available at Four Winds Brewing Company

Portrait

The Goods from Four Winds Brewing Company

Vancouver, BC | Do you like beer and tacos? We have positions available in our Taproom, Kitchen, and Brewery. If you’re interested in any of the following opportunities, send your inquires and resumes to: info@fourwindsbrewing.ca.

TAPROOM DUTIES MAY INCLUDE:
– Working with other unique, open-minded folks
– Engaging with customers
– Pouring beers
– Filling growlers
– Operating a POS system
– Stocking shelves
– Opening & closing duties

KITCHEN DUTIES MAY INCLUDE:
– Being a part of a tight-knit crew
– Prep work
– Cooking on the line
– Dishwashing

BREWERY POSITIONS:
If you have experience working in a brewery, and are looking for a job, we want to hear from you!

Four Winds Brewing Company
4-7355 72nd St., Delta, BC | 604-940-9949 | WEBSITE
