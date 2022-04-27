Various FOH and BOH Positions Now Available at Four Winds Brewing Company

The Goods from Four Winds Brewing Company
Vancouver, BC | Do you like beer and tacos? We have positions available in our Taproom, Kitchen, and Brewery. If you’re interested in any of the following opportunities, send your inquires and resumes to: info@fourwindsbrewing.ca.
TAPROOM DUTIES MAY INCLUDE:
– Working with other unique, open-minded folks
– Engaging with customers
– Pouring beers
– Filling growlers
– Operating a POS system
– Stocking shelves
– Opening & closing duties
KITCHEN DUTIES MAY INCLUDE:
– Being a part of a tight-knit crew
– Prep work
– Cooking on the line
– Dishwashing
BREWERY POSITIONS:
If you have experience working in a brewery, and are looking for a job, we want to hear from you!
