Various FOH and BOH Positions Now Available at Four Winds Brewing Company

The Goods from Four Winds Brewing Company

Vancouver, BC | Do you like beer and tacos? We have positions available in our Taproom, Kitchen, and Brewery. If you’re interested in any of the following opportunities, send your inquires and resumes to: info@fourwindsbrewing.ca.

TAPROOM DUTIES MAY INCLUDE:

– Working with other unique, open-minded folks

– Engaging with customers

– Pouring beers

– Filling growlers

– Operating a POS system

– Stocking shelves

– Opening & closing duties

KITCHEN DUTIES MAY INCLUDE:

– Being a part of a tight-knit crew

– Prep work

– Cooking on the line

– Dishwashing

BREWERY POSITIONS:

If you have experience working in a brewery, and are looking for a job, we want to hear from you!