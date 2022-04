The Goods from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | Come out to Vancouver Technical Secondary next Thursday, May 5th to help Fresh Roots get their schoolyard farm ready for the summer season of growing and learning from 9:00am to Noon, or 1:00 to 4:00pm, or all darn day!

This is a great opportunity to get your hands dirty, move your body and connect with the community. Register online here or just drop by and we’ll put you to work!