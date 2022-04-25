Opportunity Knocks / Strathcona

The Garden Strathcona Seeking Multi-Faceted Individual to Fill Café Supervisor / Social Media Coordinator Role

Vancouver, BC, | Do you love coffee culture as well as ethical home and personal care brands? Are you a social media whiz with an eye for design? In this fun multi-faceted role you are responsible for assisting the General Manager with the daily activities of our café and retail shop operations as well as portraying our aesthetic online while showcasing our products and services. This includes supervising staff; fostering a culture of personal accountability and fun, problem solving day-to-day issues, cash administration, visual merchandising, and creating exceptional guest experience as well as running our Instagram platform!

● You embody The Garden’s values of Integrity, Community and Sustainability
● You have an entrepreneurial mindset, always looking for growth opportunities and continuous improvement strategies
● You love creating a sense of community through guest experience and authentic connection
● You are able to solve problems on the fly, get your hands dirty, jump in wherever needed and remain calm under pressure
● You are a reliable leader with strong interpersonal and communication skills as well as time-management and organization
● You are an excellent team player and can delegate, make quick decisions, and handle multiple tasks in a changing environment
● You have a positive, encouraging, “glass half full” mentality
● You love creative expression through social media, taking photos and creating engaging videos.

Supervisor Duties:
● Team leadership and supervision – setting the standard for delivering exceptional customer service and embracing The Garden’s core values, leading your team by example, giving feedback and coaching in the moment
● Assist with training new hires and providing ongoing educational and practical support for the team
● Perform cash opening and closing, including completing closing notes and reporting
● Assist the Manager with monthly inventory reports
● Create a positive work environment that motivates the team and inspires them for success
● Assist with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Cafe
● Provide excellent communication between FOH and BOH teams
● Accountable for and oversee the execution of all deliverables on the daily checklists and perform the role responsibilities of a Barista & Retail Associate as needed
● Implementing and delegating daily/weekly and monthly maintenance and cleaning tasks
● Event liaison – point of contact for events, cleaning and resetting the space. Assist the Manager with event site visits and responding to event enquiries

Social Media Coordinator Duties/Responsibilities:
● You create and post content to The Garden’s instagram account on a weekly basis. This includes: reels, stories etc. Featuring cafe and retail products as well as our studio event space.
● You respond to DMs and interact with guests via comments, likes, Q&A’s, polls, etc.

Get more details and submit your application here.

The Garden Strathcona
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
868 East Hastings St. | 604-255-2299 | WEBSITE
