From Foraging to Indian Dal: Register for UBC Farm’s May Online Workshops Now

Vancouver, BC | The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems is excited to announce that registration for the first half of the 2022 community workshop series is now open! The UBC Farm hosts a wide range of workshops covering diverse skills in gardening, cooking, fermenting, and foraging.

This year, we have added new workshops and brought back many favourites. All of our workshops are beginner friendly and open to everyone. Please also note that, until further notice, all of our workshops will be conducted online. Here’s what’s coming up during the month of May:

Spring Mushroom Foraging: May 5, 6:00-7:00pm

This virtual mushroom foray will focus on how to SAFELY identify wild mushrooms found in the Pacific Northwest. This workshop includes a virtual 2-hour walk with wildcraft guide and chef Robin Kort made into a video series that you can refer to at your leisure. It’s like having a mushroom expert in your pocket. We’ll cover the wild and wonderful world of edible and poisonous mushrooms. Register here.


How to Make Traditional Indian Dal: May 12, 6:00-7:30pm

Join us for a cook-along workshop with Ayurvedic health coach Muneera Wallace, who will introduce us to the simplicity and deliciousness of traditional Indian dal. We’ll explore different types of lentils, medicinal properties of Indian spices, and authentic methods to create this quintessential dish at home. Register here.

