L’Abattoir Seeking Additional Talent to Join Their Team of Experienced Servers & Server Assistants

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Restaurant in Gastown is looking for experienced Servers and Server Assistants. Prior experience in fine dining establishments is an asset.

L’Abattoir is an award winning restaurant located in the heart of Gastown, serving dinner five nights a week. Over the last 12 years, L’Abattoir has built its reputation based on the attention to detail and dedication of their team. As a result, they have been consistently recognized as one of the country’s premier dining establishments.

L’Abattoir offers competitive compensation and gratuities as well as health and dental benefits for full-time employees. Interested and qualified candidates are urged to apply in confidence to careers@labattoir.ca with their resumes.