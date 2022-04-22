Several Positions Now Available at The Parkside Brewery in Port Moody

Opportunity Knocks / Port Moody

Port Moody, BC | Craft beer is calling! The Parkside Brewery celebrates everything that makes us who we are: friends and family, nature, community, a sense of home. We make excellent beer and we strive to be excellent by providing lasting positive impressions for our guests and our staff; we actively support a welcoming and inclusive space for all.

Our teams are growing, and we are seeking enthusiastic applicants for several roles. We are currently looking for two Full Time Cellar Persons, a Packaging Line Operator, and two Packaging Assistants (one Full Time and one Seasonal Full Time, moving to Part Time in September) to join us.

About us:
At Parkside we make excellent beer and we strive to be excellent humans by providing lasting positive impressions for our guests and staff. This means we actively support a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone.

We welcome enthusiastic applicants from all backgrounds as we are an equal opportunity employer. Find out more about all of our available opportunities and apply here today!

The Parkside Brewery
Neighbourhood: Port Moody
2731 Murray St. | 604-492-2731 | WEBSITE
