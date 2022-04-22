Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Home with Alimentaria Mexicana’s Beef Birria Taco Kits

The Goods from Alimentaria Mexicana

Vancouver, BC | Granville Island hotspot Alimentaria Mexicana is equipping Vancouverites to celebrate Cinco de Mayo from home with their limited-time authentic Beef Birria Taco Kits, available exclusively on Wednesday, May 4 from 1pm – 7pm. Each kit is stocked up with enough to feed three people and can be picked up from Alimentaria on Wednesday, May 4, meaning you’ll be all set to fire up the stove and dig in on May 5. Kits are available for $46 and include:

-One pound of birria beef, braised in dried chiles and spices

-12 flour tortillas

-Consommé

-Salsa verde

-Cilantro

-Limes

-Pickled onions

To increase the festive atmosphere, add on a six-pack of Pacifico beer, a round of Alimentaria Mexicana’s house-made tequila or mezcal margaritas, or lime margarita mix to accompany your kit. Orders for Alimentaria Mexicana’s Cinco de Mayo Beef Birria Taco Kits can be placed at alimentariamexicana.com for pickup at the restaurant (1596 Johnston Street) on Wednesday, May 4.