Coho Collective Launches Popular ‘Makers Market’ Spring Edition, May 7th

The Goods from Coho Collective & Coho Coffee

Vancouver, BC | On May 7, 2022, the Coho Makers Market is returning for a special spring edition! Located at Coho Coffee (1370 East Georgia Street), the East Vancouver artisan market will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature local entrepreneurs, artists, and food vendors.

“It was so wonderful to see the community visit, shop, eat, and really enjoy themselves at our winter Coho Makers Market series that we definitely wanted to launch a spring edition,” says Jennifer Chan, CMO at Coho Collective. “There is so much talent in this city, and we’ve definitely witnessed this from seeing our member businesses in-action at our commissaries. And now, Coho Coffee is known as a destination for creative pop-ups, food events, and so much more.”

Coho Makers Market: Spring Edition is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022, also Mother’s Day weekend. The market is free to attend. Confirmed artists and local entrepreneurs include:

Wildbirds Atelier – Handmade gold filled jewelry, inspired by vintage designs and natural elements.
Heritage Baking – Baked goods inspired by their Filipino heritage and childhood memories.
Mitraya – Handmade jewelry inspired by style, travel, people, nature and life.
Paige Dress – Handpicked dried flowers bouquets; $5 of each bouquet goes towards Hives for Humanity.
LydiaCecilia.Art – Prints giving a second life to vintage magazines.
Pongmanship – Handmade stickers and upcycled embroidered clothes.
Bigbluetang – Artful collections designed to inspire colour and creativity into our everyday lives.
Hello Sunday – Clean & botanical skincare filled with fruit & flora to give you your most vibrant glow.

Coho Coffee’s full food and beverage menu will be available on the day, in addition to delicious bites, such as plant-based banh mi and baos from Doi Plant Based, sister restaurant to Khoe Plant Based.

Those interested in applying to join the market can visit coho.coffee.

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St. | WEBSITE
The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee Announce New Collab: ‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland

