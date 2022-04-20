Treat Mom to Soft Serve with a View This Mother’s Day

The Goods from Popina

Vancouver, BC | Flowers, chocolate, ice cream, and an ocean view — what more could Mom want! Popina Canteen and Popina Cantina celebrate the amazing moms, matriarchs and mother-figures who tirelessly show up and support us in times of joy and hardship.

This Mother’s Day, show your appreciation for the traditional and unconventional mother-figures in your life with a visit to Granville Island’s Popina for a scrumptious lunch. On the menu for a delicious afternoon meal are lobster rolls, crispy chicken sandwiches, housemade falafels, shoestring fries, and bottled cocktails, all capped off with a special Mother’s Day Puffcream.

Popina’s delicious spring Puffcream is available for a limited time only, featuring their freshly baked cream puffs filled with a swirl of original-recipe Birchwood Dairy vanilla soft-serve ice cream that’s gently rolled in a generous amount of shaved white chocolate, crushed pistachios, and organic dried edible rose petals. Featured at both Popina Canteen (Granville Island Public Market) and Popina Cantina (Granville Island Net Loft), April 27 through until May 15, each one of Popina’s signature Puffcreams is priced at $8 ($6 for kids) and made with antibiotic-free, hormone-free Fraser Valley milk.

Popina Canteen False Creek Ferry Dock, 1691 Johnston St., Granville Island MAP