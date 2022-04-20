Celebrate Mom with the Most Deluxe Seafood Platter from FISH To-Date

The Goods from FISH (Fresh Ideas Start Here)

Vancouver, BC | Make Mother’s Day extra special this year with the new Deluxe Seafood Platter from Fresh Ideas Start Here (FISH), British Columbia’s purveyor of boat-to-table sustainable seafood. Available for pick-up and delivery, each Deluxe Seafood Platter is meticulously crafted by FISH’s talented in-house chefs, showcasing a wide array of fresh, local, and wild-caught seafood such as BC Dungeness Crab and Canadian East Coast Lobster Tail.

“Our team has put together an irresistible seafood platter that allows family and friends to enjoy together after a challenging two years apart,” says Jenice Yu, CEO and owner of Fresh Ideas Start Here. “We hope our guests will enjoy our fresh selection of seafood in celebration of honouring all the admirable mother figures in our lives.”

FISH’s Deluxe Seafood Platter starts at $105 for pre-orders from April 19 to April 30, 2022, then $130 from May 1 to May 7, 2022. Customers can expect to see a variety of ocean favourites such as BC Dungeness Crab Legs, Ocean Wise Snow Crab Dip, BC Spot Prawn Pasta Salad, Canadian East Coast Lobster Tail, Wild Shrimp Cocktail with Sauce, Smoked Wild Salmon Lox, Maple Wild Salmon Candy, and Seaweed Salad.

In addition, customers can find an assortment of accompanying accoutrements to pair with their Seafood Platter, including crackers, smoked olives, pickled red onions, capers, lemon wedges, and mixed greens. Everything is made in-house, plated and packaged in a FISH to-go box.

The FISH Deluxe Seafood Platter is available for pre-order online for pick-up or delivery throughout Mother’s Day weekend, from May 6 to 8, 2022. Curbside pick-up is available at both the Burnaby and Kitsilano locations. In addition, FISH currently offers free delivery for all online orders of $150.

For more information, please visit eatfish.ca.

FISH Burnaby #180-7515 Market Crossing MAP