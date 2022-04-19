Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

The Pie Shoppe Looking to Add a Pastry Chef to Their Tight Knit Team

Vancouver, BC | The Pie Shoppe is hiring a pastry chef! We are a very small team working with a seasonal menu of pies, cakes and desserts. The right candidate is clean and organized, with at least two years of experience working in a commercial kitchen, and a knowledge of menu development and food costing. An interest in natural wine, coffee, pizza, salad, and local & seasonal ingredients is also a must!

This position is for 4+ days per week, with flexible hours. Compensation is $20/hour plus tips (and nice veggies for lunch from Cropthorne farm). Please send a letter of interest & resume to Hello@thepieshoppe.ca.

Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1875 Powell St. | 604-338-6646 | WEBSITE
