The Pie Shoppe Looking to Add a Pastry Chef to Their Tight Knit Team

The Goods from The Pie Shoppe

Vancouver, BC | The Pie Shoppe is hiring a pastry chef! We are a very small team working with a seasonal menu of pies, cakes and desserts. The right candidate is clean and organized, with at least two years of experience working in a commercial kitchen, and a knowledge of menu development and food costing. An interest in natural wine, coffee, pizza, salad, and local & seasonal ingredients is also a must!

This position is for 4+ days per week, with flexible hours. Compensation is $20/hour plus tips (and nice veggies for lunch from Cropthorne farm). Please send a letter of interest & resume to Hello@thepieshoppe.ca.