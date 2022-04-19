Community News / Kitsilano

Maenam Reveals New Spring Menu, Mother's Day Weekend Exclusive Dishes

Vancouver, BC | Inspired by the changing season, Maenam launches a fresh new spring menu just in time for Mother’s Day. Highlights include: beautifully hand-crafted Chor Muang flower dumplings filled with caramelized chicken, peanuts, and garlic; Thai Cupcakes with BC Sidestripe shrimp; Tom Gati curry with choice of vegetable (kale, beets, and rutabaga) or dry-aged smoked duck; and Chu Chi curry with grilled prawns, fried shallots, and makrut lime leaf. Maenam’s spring menu is offered à la carte, ideal for sharing, and available now starting at 5:00 pm daily.

Splurge-worthy dishes are also available exclusively for Mother’s Day weekend. By booking a minimum 24 hours in advance, you can elevate your dining experience with these exquisite dishes highlighting some of the best west coast ingredients: Chilled Steamed BC Dungeness Crab with ginger-and-truffle sauce (Market Price), Three-Flavour Whole Fish ($52), and Beef Short Rib Gorlae Dry Curry ($48).

Whether you choose to dine at the restaurant, or get takeout for a relaxed dinner at home, a Mother’s Day feast with Chef Angus An’s perfectly balanced Thai dishes is guaranteed to make your celebrations unforgettable.

Advanced dinner reservations for dine-in can be made by calling 604-730-5579 or online at maenam.ca, and takeout slots can also be booked by phone; 24 hours’ advance reservation is required. Maenam is open for dinner daily starting at 5:00 pm; Sunday through Thursday until 10:00 pm, and Friday and Saturday until 10:30 pm.

