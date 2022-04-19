Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

HEADS UP // Get to Know Vancouver’s “Boulevard Gardens” With an Earth Day Weekend Walking Tour

Portrait

Photo via @eastvan_blvd_gardens

This Friday, April 22nd is Earth Day. Plan ahead and stay on theme by reserving your spot in a neighbourhood walking tour focused on beautifying neighbourhood green spaces.

Local landscape architect Saba Farmand (BCSLA Landscape Architect + ISA Certified Arborist) will be leading a series of walks through Mount Pleasant this weekend to explore and explain Boulevard Gardens.

In short, a “boulevard garden” is any kind of garden that a citizen plants on the boulevard (the public or municipal strip of land between the road and sidewalk), which are usually filled with grass. When neighbourhood residents take advantage of these green spaces by planting their own “gardens” in them, they initiate various environmental and social benefits. Learning about ways to make a positive impact on the environmental health of our neighbourhoods is a great way to invest some of your Earth Day hours.

Tour attendees meet up at Windsor and 13th, and the walk ends at Windsor and 11th Avenue. There are seven stops, with a progressive discussion worked in, and a wrap-up Q&A. Topics covered include “Boulevard Gardens & what they mean for our health and well-being” and “Boulevard Gardens for our future,” as well as some local and location-specific history. Walks take place April 22nd from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, April 23rd from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, and April 24th from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Registration for all three spots is available via this form.

For a visual aid and to learn more, check out @eastvan_blvd_gardens on Instagram. Proceeds from this tour go directly to The Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House.

