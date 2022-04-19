Get Your Tickets to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s ‘Flavours of Chinatown’ Celebration

The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is celebrating its 36th anniversary this weekend, on Sunday, April 24th, and they’re doing it right: with an event that’s all about food!

Local food icons Sam Shem (The Dessert Club) and Melody Yip (BlackHoleTummy) have helped to organize an especially delicious good time just for the occasion. Flavours of Chinatown will bring together some of the neighbourhood’s favourite restaurants and businesses – Chinatown BBQ, DD Mau, Jade Dynasty, Kam Wai Dim Sum, and The Dessert Club – to be enjoyed amid the landmark setting of the Classical Chinese Garden. The festivities also include live music and family friendly activities like calligraphy and a Fortune Telling Game to keep you entertained while you eat.

The whole thing kicks off at 4:30pm, and there are three hour-long tastings available to book for $43.45 per person ($38.15 if you’ve got a membership or annual pass to the Chinese Classical Garden). Tastes of all eight dishes plus one drink are included in the ticket cost. Guests of Flavours of Chinatown are welcome to roam the garden and enjoy the entertainment until 9pm.

Hurry and get your pick of time slot by heading over here.