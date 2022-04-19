Community News / The Islands

April Wine Sales from Blue Grouse Estate Winery to Support Local BC Charity

The Goods from Blue Grouse Estate Winery and Vineyard

Duncan, BC | For the third year in a row, $1 from every bottle of Blue Grouse or Quill wine sold anywhere in BC goes to Nourish Cowichan to feed hungry children.

April is BC Wine Month, so it’s the perfect time for Blue Grouse to celebrate its Island winery and get charitable. Added to this, $1 from every bottle sold will be matched dollar-for-dollar in a donation from the Brunner family, owners of the winery, to a maximum of $10,000.

It might be hard to believe, but the Cowichan Valley is one of BC’s regions with the highest child poverty rate, at a whopping 30%. The team at Nourish Cowichan prepares hampers and gives food to families that are going through financial insecurity. The donations are divided among those in need including schools in the Cowichan Valley district, the maternity clinic, the Cowichan Valley District Hospital, and many daycares in the area.

Many families need our support to get back on their feet. You can help through a wine purchase or a straight donation to Nourish Cowichan. Last year, through sales and matching funds, Blue Grouse was able to donate $20,000 to Nourish Cowichan and provide 10,000 meals to families in need! An outstanding result that was only achieved through donations in multiple channels.

To meet or beat 2021, the whole Blue Grouse team is asking for as many donations as possible through the winery, online, restaurants, and retail stores. Our 2022 goal is to reach at least $25,000. For those who would like to contribute to the campaign without the purchase of alcohol, they can head to Blue Grouse’s Canada Helps link and send any contribution. Click here for more info.

“My dream would be to see this fundraising for Nourish Cowichan at a million dollars and have it become a Blue Grouse tradition. If we can achieve our team goal of $25,000 it’s a step in the right direction,” says proprietor Paul Brunner. “This community has shown a lot of love for children and the Nourish Cowichan team in the past two years, and I’m sure they will show up for them again this time.”

Blue Grouse Estate Winery and Vineyard
Region: The Islands
2182 Lakeside Road, Duncan | 250-743-3834 | WEBSITE
