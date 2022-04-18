Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Seeking an Adventurous and Passionate Chef de Cuisine

Portrait

The Goods from Black Rock Oceanfront Resort

Ucluelet, BC | We’re looking for a passionate, inspired, artistic and talented west coast food-obsessed visionary to lead our culinary brigade and create memorable stories on plates.

We are Black Rock Resort in Ucluelet, on the edge of Pacific Rim National Park. Set amongst old growth cedars and the rugged shoreline of Vancouver Island in the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah​-nulth people, our natural setting provides an incredible bounty of seasonal ingredients.

Come share your passion with guests from around the world and around the corner. We’re building a playground for the culinarily adventurous based on mutual respect, inclusion, community, and growth.

The Role:

The Chief Food Geek is a natural leader that exudes positivity and passion for sharing their knowledge of unique ingredients and techniques and inspires their fellow cooks to be their best.

In the heat of service, you’re cool as a cucumber – diplomatic, direct, honest and understanding.

The Chief Food Geek is an active collaborator with the kitchen leadership team in creating menus and recipes that will help us to build a world-class food and beverage program for Black Rock resort.

As you might expect, you’ll also be expected to forge relationships with local farms, fisherman and other purveyors of unique and exceptional ingredients.

We offer:

Wage commensurate to experience
Pooled tip sharing
Free meal on shift
Staff discounts (40% off food at Currents and Big Beach Lounge, 40% off Spa Services)
Medical, dental, life insurance & benefits
Associate rates for hotel stays
Volunteer support opportunities
Team enrichment events
Financial support for relevant education opportunities
Low-cost on-site housing, if required and as available
Year-round employment
Inclusive work environment

Requirements:

Knowledge of the west coast region and/or local experience
Passion for inspiring, coaching and developing a team
3+ years culinary leadership experience (preference given for resort/hotel experience)
Flexibility and adaptability
Ability to multi-task and work under pressure
Proven teamwork skills
Knowledge of sourcing and procurement
Successful completion of an accredited culinary program, or equivalent
Red seal certification or equivalent
First Aid certification is an asset
Excellent written and verbal English language communication skills
Ability to work in high-paced, physically demanding environment
Able to lift/move up to 40 lbs.

This job description is intended an introduction to the role, rather than a complete list of skills, efforts, duties, responsibilities or working conditions associated with the position.

Please apply online https://blackrockresort.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=69″ rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>here.

Black Rock Oceanfront Resort
Region: The Islands
596 Marine Dr., Ucluelet, BC | 250-726-4800 | WEBSITE
Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Seeking an Adventurous and Passionate Chef de Cuisine
Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort is Seeking an Executive Sous Chef

There are 0 comments

On Distorting Realities and Exploring the Nature Within With Local Painter, Lukas Mouka

We recently chatted with the Campbell River based painter, ahead of his solo show at the Xchanges Gallery in Victoria, opening on Friday, April 1st.

The Islands

Community News / The Islands

April Wine Sales from Blue Grouse Estate Winery to Support Local BC Charity

Community News / The Islands

Averill Creek Vineyard Announces the Inaugural ‘Noir Fest’

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Averill Creek Vineyard Looking for an Enthusiastic Individual to Join Their Tasting Room Team

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

‘Archer’ Restaurant Now Underway in Downtown Vancouver

If all goes according to plan, the new restaurant at 1152 Alberni Street (between Thurlow and Bute) will be open for brunch, cocktail hour and dinner by the summertime.

9 Places
Scout List

The Scout List, Vol. 587

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from April 14 to April 20, 2022.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

New Restaurant ‘Folke’ Starting to Take Shape in Kitsilano

The old Super Hiro Sushi Restaurant (2585 W Broadway at Trafalgar) is on its way to becoming a new plant-based restaurant from Colin Uyeda and Pricilla Deo.

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Seeking an Adventurous and Passionate Chef de Cuisine

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Strathcona

Bar Gobo Looking to Add an Experienced Server to Their Wine Bar Team

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Experienced Server Needed at Main Street’s Burdock & Co

Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

The Pie Shoppe Looking to Add a Pastry Chef to Their Tight Knit Team

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

New Head Chef Sought to Lead The Cascade Room’s Kitchen