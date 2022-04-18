Averill Creek Vineyard Announces the Inaugural ‘Noir Fest’

Community News / The Islands

Cowichan Valley, BC | June 25th and 26th Averill Creek Vineyard is set to host the first inaugural Noir Fest: an exploration in Pinot Noir featuring specialist Winemakers from across the country.

The aim of the event is to provide fellow Pinot zealots the rare opportunity of personal tastings and conversations with the Makers themselves, gaining a deeper understanding of the nuance involved in the handling of one of the industry’s most elusive yet rewarding grape varieties.

“We wanted to give the Winemakers a platform to slow down and be able to articulate what makes their sites and their wines special in a more intimate manner than you might experience at larger festivals,” explains Brent Rowland, the Winemaker at Averill Creek.

The producers attending also represent nine different sub-regions, allowing guests to compare and contrast a wide variety of terroir expressions available in Canada, and beyond.

What’s a great wine without something to eat alongside? All-star Chef Nicole Gomes has been invited back to Averill to cook, curating an array of Pinot-centric small bites that highlight the versatility of the variety.

Tickets go on sale May 4th at 10AM at averillcreek.ca/noir-fest.

Hot tip: for early ticket release, sign-up to our mailing list at averillcreek.ca/sign-up and follow @averillcreek for the spiel on the event and participating wineries.

Averill Creek Vineyard
Region: The Islands
6552 North Rd., Duncan, BC | 250-709-9986 | WEBSITE
