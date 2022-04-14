Back to: Field House Brewing Releases New Collaboration Beer, Featuring Augmented Reality
Field House Brewing Releases New Collaboration Beer, Featuring Augmented Reality

Field House Brewing Releases New Collaboration Beer, Featuring Augmented Reality

The Goods from Field House Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Introducing a next level beer experience, we’re very excited to announce the Hibiscus Dark Cherry Sour. A beer collab with local music artist @voxrea, this beer is inspired by their favourite Field House beer, the Dark Sour + their music album releasing this May.⁠

Featuring an interactive label that crafts a unique media experience. All you gotta do is scan the QR, follow the steps, and enjoy the augmented reality!⁠

Hibiscus Dark Cherry Sour is a dark red sour ale dominated by heavy additions of dark cherries and hibiscus. Strong, sour, and packed with fruit. ⁠

Now available in 4-packs at both our tasting room locations and from our online store, and hitting local stores near you soon.⁠

Field House Brewing
Abbotsford
2281 W Railway St, Abbotsford
Field House Brewing (DWTN CHWK)
Chilliwack
#102-9251 Woolly Dog Alley
