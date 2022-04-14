Field House Brewing Releases New Collaboration Beer, Featuring Augmented Reality

The Goods from Field House Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Introducing a next level beer experience, we’re very excited to announce the Hibiscus Dark Cherry Sour. A beer collab with local music artist @voxrea, this beer is inspired by their favourite Field House beer, the Dark Sour + their music album releasing this May.⁠

Featuring an interactive label that crafts a unique media experience. All you gotta do is scan the QR, follow the steps, and enjoy the augmented reality!⁠

Hibiscus Dark Cherry Sour is a dark red sour ale dominated by heavy additions of dark cherries and hibiscus. Strong, sour, and packed with fruit. ⁠

Now available in 4-packs at both our tasting room locations and from our online store, and hitting local stores near you soon.⁠

