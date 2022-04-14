Community News

Don’t Miss Out on UBC Farm’s ‘Spring Foraging’ Workshop with Chef Robin Kort This April

The Goods from UBC Farm

Vancouver, BC | The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems is excited to announce that registration for the first half of the 2022 community workshop series is now open! The UBC Farm hosts a wide range of workshops covering diverse skills in gardening, cooking, fermenting, and foraging.

This year, we have added new workshops and brought back many favourites. All of our workshops are beginner friendly and open to everyone. Please also note that, until further notice, all of our workshops will be conducted online. Here’s what’s coming up during the month of April:

Spring Foraging – Shoots, Leaves, Edible Trees
April 21, 6:00-7:00pm

Learn how to identify wild foods in spring; flowers, mushrooms, edible trees, shoots, and leaves. Chef and foraging expert Robin Kort will teach you how to find her favourite spring treats and how to cook or preserve them to get the most out of your harvest. We will cover safety and sustainable harvest practices. Great for food nerds and hikers. Register here.

