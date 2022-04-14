Community News / False Creek

Alimentaria Mexicana Welcomes Celebrated Chef Hugo Durán Comes for Workshops, Dinner Event

Portrait

The Goods from Alimentaria Mexicana

Vancouver, BC | As a chef with deep indigenous roots, Chef Hugo Durán has made it his mission to celebrate the culture and flavours of his forebears in Mexico and will bring his expertise to the kitchen of Alimentaria Mexicana for a series of workshops and a guest chef dinner later this month.

Inspired by his travels through central Mexico, Oaxaca and the Yucatán, and his lifelong fascination with the biocultural diversity of his homeland, Durán pursued tradition and technique at Ka’an, his acclaimed former restaurant at the outskirts of Tulum. Alimentaria will welcome Chef Durán for two interactive workshops and a very special five-course dinner featuring fresh seasonal ingredients from the Granville Island Market next door, prepared using traditional culinary techniques.

First up: the workshops — held on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 — will take place in the Fabrica at Alimentaria and will focus on the applications of non-nixtamalized maize. The 2.5-hour classes will include a brief history of Mesoamerica and its influence today, the importance of corn in food culture, and practical instruction on how non-nixtamalized maize can be used at home. Finally, workshop attendees will be able to sample dishes featuring four breeds of heirloom corn.

On Tuesday, May 3, Chef Durán will be preparing a five-course culinary experience steeped in Mayan traditions, featuring the freshest local ingredients from Alimentaria’s neighbouring Granville Island Public Market. On the menu: deeply savoury toasted pumpkin seed and tomato dip known as Sikil P’aak, served with crudité; Cured Fish Tostada; Potato Tamale; Seafood Mixiote; and a dessert of Poached Pear, with dried herbs and corn cacao porridge.

A limited number of tickets are available for all three events and are now on sale on Alimentaria Mexicana’s website.

Workshop with Chef Hugo Durán
Saturday, April 30 & Sunday, May 1 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Guest Chef Dinner with Chef Hugo Durán
Tuesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, sign up for the newsletter at alimentariamexicana.com or follow @alimentariamexicana on Instagram.

Alimentaria Mexicana
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1596 Johnston St. | WEBSITE
Alimentaria Mexicana Welcomes Celebrated Chef Hugo Durán Comes for Workshops, Dinner Event
From Christmas through New Year’s Eve, Alimentaria Mexicana Brings the Heat

