The Parkside Brewery is Seeking a Tasting Room Assistant Manager

Port Moody, BC | We are hiring a Tasting Room Assistant Manager! As Parkside’s Tasting Room Assistant Manager, you will focus on creating lasting guest and staff experiences while also helping to run the tasting room’s day-to-day operations. You will supervise staff performance and support development while emphasizing the importance of service and atmosphere standards, ensuring the space remains safe and inclusive.

About us:

At Parkside we make excellent beer and we strive to be excellent humans by providing lasting positive impressions for our guests and staff. This means we actively support a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone.

About you:

– You have guest service/hospitality experience in a leadership position.
– You exhibit confidence and have excellent interpersonal skills.
– You create meaningful, lasting connections with guests and staff alike.
– You are able to effectively handle conflict and de-escalate difficult situations.
– You have a desire for a long-term working relationship with us.
– You are able to adapt and quickly respond to changing operational requirements.
– You are Serving it Right Certified (or willing to obtain it).
– You have an interest in beer and the brewing process and a desire to learn more.

This is a full-time position and will require working evenings and weekends (including Sunday/Monday). We welcome enthusiastic applicants from all backgrounds as we are an equal opportunity employer.

Interested and qualified applicants should email jon@theparksidebrewery.com with your resume and a cover letter describing yourself and telling us why this position is the perfect fit for you.

