Strange Fellows Brewing Pays Tribute to Spring Fever with New ‘Footloose’ Saison

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Suffering from Spring Fever? Strange Fellows Brewing has just the cure for / ode to it!

FOOTLOOSE

Spring Saison

This inkling I have inside me,

a-flutter and in my feet

upon the breeze it runs so free

in blue skies so fresh and sweet.

Bees and me, we’re humming a tune,

“Here comes the sun”, birds sing.

Grass is greening, blossoms a-bloom,

This feeling – it must be Spring!

Brewed with lemongrass, orange and bergamot, this fruity Saison is an aromatic salute to Spring and a dry and spicy pick-me-up for those suffering from feelings of restlessness and abundant daydreaming.

COLOUR Straw

AROMA Fruity / Rose / Orange

CHARACTER Aromatic / Spicy / Dry

A.B.V. 5.5%

PAIRS WITH Cured meats / Charcuterie / Grilled salmon / Frisky friends

BREWER’S NOTES

Footloose combines the peppery/spicy notes of a traditional Saison with balanced floral aromatics of Bergamot orange and rose. The result is a bright, dry and refreshing beer perfect for the first warm days of spring.

Available now at Strange Fellows in 4-pack 473ml cans.