Strange Fellows Brewing Pays Tribute to Spring Fever with New ‘Footloose’ Saison

Vancouver, BC | Suffering from Spring Fever? Strange Fellows Brewing has just the cure for / ode to it!

FOOTLOOSE
Spring Saison

This inkling I have inside me,
a-flutter and in my feet
upon the breeze it runs so free
in blue skies so fresh and sweet.
Bees and me, we’re humming a tune,
“Here comes the sun”, birds sing.
Grass is greening, blossoms a-bloom,
This feeling – it must be Spring!

Brewed with lemongrass, orange and bergamot, this fruity Saison is an aromatic salute to Spring and a dry and spicy pick-me-up for those suffering from feelings of restlessness and abundant daydreaming.

COLOUR Straw
AROMA Fruity / Rose / Orange
CHARACTER Aromatic / Spicy / Dry
A.B.V. 5.5%
PAIRS WITH Cured meats / Charcuterie / Grilled salmon / Frisky friends

BREWER’S NOTES
Footloose combines the peppery/spicy notes of a traditional Saison with balanced floral aromatics of Bergamot orange and rose. The result is a bright, dry and refreshing beer perfect for the first warm days of spring.

Available now at Strange Fellows in 4-pack 473ml cans.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
