Strange Fellows Brewing Pays Tribute to Spring Fever with New ‘Footloose’ Saison

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing
Vancouver, BC | Suffering from Spring Fever? Strange Fellows Brewing has just the cure for / ode to it!
FOOTLOOSE
Spring Saison
This inkling I have inside me,
a-flutter and in my feet
upon the breeze it runs so free
in blue skies so fresh and sweet.
Bees and me, we’re humming a tune,
“Here comes the sun”, birds sing.
Grass is greening, blossoms a-bloom,
This feeling – it must be Spring!
Brewed with lemongrass, orange and bergamot, this fruity Saison is an aromatic salute to Spring and a dry and spicy pick-me-up for those suffering from feelings of restlessness and abundant daydreaming.
COLOUR Straw
AROMA Fruity / Rose / Orange
CHARACTER Aromatic / Spicy / Dry
A.B.V. 5.5%
PAIRS WITH Cured meats / Charcuterie / Grilled salmon / Frisky friends
BREWER’S NOTES
Footloose combines the peppery/spicy notes of a traditional Saison with balanced floral aromatics of Bergamot orange and rose. The result is a bright, dry and refreshing beer perfect for the first warm days of spring.
Available now at Strange Fellows in 4-pack 473ml cans.
