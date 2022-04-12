Juke Fried Chicken Has Got Your Munchies Covered This 420

Community News / Chinatown

Vancouver, BC | 420 is fast approaching, and Juke Fried Chicken is here to help devotees enjoy the biggest day in cannabis culture, with a Feature 420 Stash Tin in collaboration with Fraser Valley’s Pure Sunfarms, with (almost) everything needed for a safe, smoky, and delicious celebration.

Vancouver’s first 420 protest took place on April 20, 1995, inspired by the term referencing a group of ‘70s California teens who met every day after school at 4:20 p.m. to smoke cannabis. That year, a few dozen people gathered at Victory Square Park in Vancouver to protest the stigmatization and criminalization of cannabis users, growers and sellers. From humble beginnings, 420 grew into one of Vancouver’s biggest public events, drawing more than 100,000 people to Sunset Beach in recent years to sample products, celebrate cannabis culture, protest ongoing stigma, and stand in solidarity with the broader movement to end the global war on drugs.

No matter where or how you choose to celebrate this 420, Juke Fried Chicken has got your munchies covered. Available for one day only on Wednesday, April 20, the Feature 420 Stash Tin includes a Pure Sunfarms custom stash tin and rolling tray, Juke branded rolling papers, Pure Sunfarms rolling papers, grinder, matchbook, stickers, and best of all: a feature Double Down Juke Sandwich that includes sriracha-honey glazed pork belly, melted cheese and ranch dressing in between two crispy deep fried breasts. The only thing missing is your favourite strain of cannabis.

A limited number of Juke’s Feature 420 Stash Tin are available for $24.20 each, exclusively for pick up at Juke Fried Chicken on Wednesday, April 20.

For more information or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, visit jukefriedchicken.com or follow @jukefriedchicken on Instagram.

Juke Fried Chicken
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | 604-336-5853 | WEBSITE
