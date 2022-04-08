Community News

Fresh Roots to Present Special Online Film Screening and Panel Discussion

Portrait

The Goods from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | Join the Vancouver Neighbourhood Food Networks and Fresh Roots for a screening of the documentary Food For The Rest of Us and a panel discussion by donation.

Thursday, April 28th 7:00 – 8:30pm — Decolonizing Urban Foodscapes: A Panel Discussion Event

April 25th to May 1stFood For the Rest of Us film available to view online

Donations gratefully accepted (tax receipts issued for donations $10 and over). All proceeds from this virtual event will fund the screening and panelist honorariums, in addition to supporting the work of Fresh Roots and the Vancouver Neighbourhood Food Networks. Door prizes to be drawn during the April 28th panel discussion, generously sponsored by Ubuntu Canteen!

With your ticket purchase you will receive via email, closer to the event and screening window: a Zoom link to the panel discussion event on April 28th, 7:00 – 8:30 pm, with film participant Maurice (Eric) Person in addition to Melissa West Morrison, Ga’axsta’las 琪琪, Senaqwila Wyss, & Alisha Lettman; and a unique link for viewing the documentary (available for 7 days between April 25th and May 1st) from the comfort of your home.

PANELIST BIOS + TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/food-for-the-rest-of-us-screening-panel-discussion-tickets-300231078237 (Zoom link for panel discussion and viewing link will be emailed closer to the event and screening dates)

About Food for the Rest of Us | This film follows four unique individuals leading the way to a sustainable, equitable, and innovative food system; an Indigenous-owned, youth-run organic farm in Hawaii, and Black urban grower in Kansas City who runs a land farm at East High School, a female Kosher Butcher in Colorado working with the Queer Community and an Inuit community on the Arctic Coast who are adapting to climate change with a community garden in a small geodesic dome.

Click here to view the Food for the Rest of Us trailer.

OFFICIAL FILM WEBSITE: https://www.foodfortherestofus.org/

There are 0 comments

Popular

Heads Up / Main Street

Main Street Loses Another Icon of the Independent Food & Drink Scene

Kafka’s flagship cafe, which has occupied its prime Mount Pleasant location since July of 2010, is closing its doors this month. They are the latest casualty in a slew of Main Street business closures slated for April (also, Slickity Jim's, The Boxcar and Pizza Farina).

Power of Two / Railtown Japantown

Dosanko Restaurant Partners and Proprietors, Nathan Lowey and Akiyo Tani

Meet Chef Nathan Lowey and General Manager Akiyo Tani, partners in business and in life. They share parenting duties, as well as opening and closing duties at their Powell Street restaurant. If you've even been, you know their warmth.

11 Places
Scout List

The Scout List, Vol. 586

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from April 7 to April 14, 2022.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Hosting Delicious Day-Long Ukrainian Snacks Fundraiser This Weekend

On Sunday, April 10th, Odd Society Spirits will be hosting some of their chef friends - Tatiana Pakhomova, Todd Graham (Hand Taste Ferments, Wild Thing), Andrew Morales (Txirimiri), and Kody Abrams (Greenhorn Cafe) - for a delicious (and boozy), day-long celebration of Ukrainian food and culture.

The New Breed / Gastown

From Side-Hustling Wedding Cakes to Solo-Dining Desserts, with Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino

When your dinner menu is as precisely executed and beautifully plated as those of Chef Lee Cooper’s, at award-winning L'Abattoir Restaurant, your desserts had better be equally spectacular. Pastry chef Oliver Bernardino understands this, and he’s up to the task.

Community News

See more from Community News
2 Places
Community News

Easter ‘Mini Bunnies’ Return to Grounds for Coffee for a Limited Time Only

Community News

Potluck Hawker Eatery Launches One-Day-Only Family-Style Easter Brunch Feast

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery’s 2022 Easter Collection Filled with Treats, Sweets, and Surprises

Community News / Gastown

Reserve Your Easter Weekend Dinner at Pourhouse in Gastown