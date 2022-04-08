Fresh Roots to Present Special Online Film Screening and Panel Discussion

The Goods from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | Join the Vancouver Neighbourhood Food Networks and Fresh Roots for a screening of the documentary Food For The Rest of Us and a panel discussion by donation.

Thursday, April 28th 7:00 – 8:30pm — Decolonizing Urban Foodscapes: A Panel Discussion Event

April 25th to May 1st — Food For the Rest of Us film available to view online

Donations gratefully accepted (tax receipts issued for donations $10 and over). All proceeds from this virtual event will fund the screening and panelist honorariums, in addition to supporting the work of Fresh Roots and the Vancouver Neighbourhood Food Networks. Door prizes to be drawn during the April 28th panel discussion, generously sponsored by Ubuntu Canteen!

With your ticket purchase you will receive via email, closer to the event and screening window: a Zoom link to the panel discussion event on April 28th, 7:00 – 8:30 pm, with film participant Maurice (Eric) Person in addition to Melissa West Morrison, Ga’axsta’las 琪琪, Senaqwila Wyss, & Alisha Lettman; and a unique link for viewing the documentary (available for 7 days between April 25th and May 1st) from the comfort of your home.

PANELIST BIOS + TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/food-for-the-rest-of-us-screening-panel-discussion-tickets-300231078237 (Zoom link for panel discussion and viewing link will be emailed closer to the event and screening dates)

About Food for the Rest of Us | This film follows four unique individuals leading the way to a sustainable, equitable, and innovative food system; an Indigenous-owned, youth-run organic farm in Hawaii, and Black urban grower in Kansas City who runs a land farm at East High School, a female Kosher Butcher in Colorado working with the Queer Community and an Inuit community on the Arctic Coast who are adapting to climate change with a community garden in a small geodesic dome.

Click here to view the Food for the Rest of Us trailer.

OFFICIAL FILM WEBSITE: https://www.foodfortherestofus.org/