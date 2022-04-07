Community News / Gastown

Reserve Your Easter Weekend Dinner at Pourhouse in Gastown

Portrait

The Goods from Pourhouse

Vancouver, BC | This year Pourhouse will be offering a feature Easter Dinner for the entire weekend, along with a special seasonal dessert. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at pourhousevancouver.com/reservations. See the special menu below:

Easter Dinner
Available Saturday, April 16 – Monday, April 18

Meatballs // beef & pork, mashed potatoes, huckleberry jam, pickled cucumber, jus, $22
Pourhouse Easter Egg // Coconut cream custard, peach jelly centre, dark chocolate shell, $14

Pourhouse
Neighbourhood: Gastown
162 Water Street, Vancouver BC | 604-568-7022 | WEBSITE
