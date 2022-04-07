Carlino Restaurant Marks Easter Occasion with Full Weekend-Long Brunch Menu

The Goods from Carlino
Vancouver, BC | Carlino will be offering a feature Easter brunch all weekend long, bringing back a limited amount of their highly anticipated brunch board, that’s fit for the occasion. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at www.carlinorestaurant.com/reserve. See the menu below:
Carlino Easter Brunch Menu
Available Saturday, April 16 – Monday, April 18
Brunch Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Brunch Board for Two
Carrot cake waffles, mixed seasonal fruits, avocado, San Daniele prosciutto, bacon, poached eggs, chocolate covered strawberries, crostini, rosemary potatoes
&
mini yogurt parfait
coffee or tea
two glasses of prosecco or mimosas
69
Carrot Cake Waffles
whipped cream cheese topping, pecans
18
Spring Salad
mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, boiled eggs, dry cranberries & candied walnuts
21
