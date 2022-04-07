Community News / West End

Carlino Restaurant Marks Easter Occasion with Full Weekend-Long Brunch Menu

The Goods from Carlino

Vancouver, BC | Carlino will be offering a feature Easter brunch all weekend long, bringing back a limited amount of their highly anticipated brunch board, that’s fit for the occasion. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at www.carlinorestaurant.com/reserve. See the menu below:

Carlino Easter Brunch Menu
Available Saturday, April 16 – Monday, April 18
Brunch Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Brunch Board for Two
Carrot cake waffles, mixed seasonal fruits, avocado, San Daniele prosciutto, bacon, poached eggs, chocolate covered strawberries, crostini, rosemary potatoes
&
mini yogurt parfait
coffee or tea
two glasses of prosecco or mimosas
69

Carrot Cake Waffles
whipped cream cheese topping, pecans
18

Spring Salad
mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, boiled eggs, dry cranberries & candied walnuts
21

Carlino
Neighbourhood: West End
1115 Alberni St . | 604-695-1115 | WEBSITE
