Beaucoup Bakery’s 2022 Easter Collection Filled with Treats, Sweets, and Surprises

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | It’s time to get hopping over to Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) as the French-inspired local hot spot launches its new Easter Surprise Collection. Available from now to April 18, 2022, guests can fill their Easter baskets with a variety of baked goods and chocolate confections, such as a Grand Surprise Egg, hand-sprayed pastel eggs, Easter cookies (think malted chocolate mini egg cookies), and Beaucoup’s popular Hot Cross Buns two ways.

“Growing up, I loved finding surprises in my Easter eggs, and I wanted to recreate that experience with our Easter Collection this year,” says Betty Hung, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “Our big chocolate egg features delicious chocolates, but also a fun, small stuffed toy for kids. Our surprise cookie box features flavours often found during Easter but in cookie form. There is definitely something for everyone.”

Beaucoup Bakery’s Easter Surprise Collection is available from now to April 18, 2022 at the bakery daily until sold out, no pre-orders necessary. The full collection includes:

Grand Surprise Egg ($68) – A six-inch dark chocolate egg filled with a small stuffed toy or finger puppet (valued at $12/toy), milk chocolate crisp pearls, and hand-painted mini Easter eggs.
Surprise Cookie Box ($30) – Box featuring three kinds of housemade cookies, such as malted chocolate cookies with milk chocolate mini eggs, carrot cake financiers, and hot cross pinwheel cookies – 12 pieces.
Classic Hot Cross Buns ($3.75 each) – Buttery brioche, rum soaked raisins, candied lemon, citrus zest, and spiced glaze.
Surprise Hot Cross Buns ($4.85) – Beaucoup’s classic hot cross buns filled with strawberry rhubarb jam and vanilla cheesecake filling.

“We look forward to having our guests both young and old try our new Easter collection year this,” adds Betty. “My absolute favourite has to be the carrot cake financiers. Carrot and cake together? Definitely something I think the Easter Bunny would approve of!”

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street | 604-732-4222 | WEBSITE
