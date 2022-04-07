Community News / Railtown Japantown

Ask For Luigi Offering Two Special Menus This Easter Long Weekend

Portrait

The Goods from Ask for Luigi

Vancouver, BC | Ask for Luigi will be offering a special brunch and dinner to mark the Easter occasion this month. The full menu and availability can be found below:

Easter Brunch
Available Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17

Frittata with seafood $25
Prawns, Scallops, Crab, Mussels and Clams

Easter Dinner Special
Available Saturday, April 16 – Monday, April 18

Antipasti
Insalata di Fregola $19
English peas, Fava beans, Honey Ricotta, Ricotta Salata and Artichokes

Pasta Fresca
Gigli $34
Lamb ragu, Smoked Caciocavallo

Dolci
Tiramisu Di Luigi $11

Ask For Luigi
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
305 Alexander St. | 604-428-2544 | WEBSITE
Ask For Luigi Offering Two Special Menus This Easter Long Weekend
Railtown Japantown

