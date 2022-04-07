Ask For Luigi Offering Two Special Menus This Easter Long Weekend

The Goods from Ask for Luigi
Vancouver, BC | Ask for Luigi will be offering a special brunch and dinner to mark the Easter occasion this month. The full menu and availability can be found below:
Easter Brunch
Available Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17
Frittata with seafood $25
Prawns, Scallops, Crab, Mussels and Clams
Easter Dinner Special
Available Saturday, April 16 – Monday, April 18
Antipasti
Insalata di Fregola $19
English peas, Fava beans, Honey Ricotta, Ricotta Salata and Artichokes
Pasta Fresca
Gigli $34
Lamb ragu, Smoked Caciocavallo
Dolci
Tiramisu Di Luigi $11
