Heads Up / Main Street

Main Street Loses Another Icon of the Independent Food & Drink Scene

Portrait

Some more disheartening news for Main Street: Kafka’s flagship cafe, which has occupied its prime Mount Pleasant location since July of 2010, is closing its doors this month. They are the latest in a slew of Main Street business closures announced for April (also, Slickity Jim’s, The Boxcar and Pizza Farina).

Kafka’s has always stood out as distinctly independent: immune to trends, rocking their own aesthetic, hanging cool art on the walls, and serving good coffee. Not only have we logged many hours drinking coffee and tapping on our laptops at one of their tables, but the cafe was also somewhere we were proud to direct out-of-towners to visit for a ‘real’ taste of Vancouver. We’re sorry to hear that they will be closing doors before the month is out, but are happy knowing that they’ll at least be able to move most of their equipment and staff over to their new location at Smithe and Richards (set to open next month).

This from Kafka’s:

“With an unsustainable rent increase and the relentless disruptive construction on our front doorstep, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close the original Kafka’s. It’s straight-up hard making a small independent business work in this climate.

Our first café was born out of a passion for quality coffee and a deep love for the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, and you welcomed us with open arms. We have been woven into the fabric of this vibrant community for 12 years; it is hard to believe we will soon no longer be serving the 2500 block of Main.

The good news is that our staff are staying on, and you can find them and our coffee at our Great Northern Way location (only a 15-minute walk or a 5-minute drive away), in Gastown and soon at our new Park shop.

We will post an exact closing date soon. In the meantime, we’d love it if you could come by and say hi.”

Thank you Aaron and everyone at Kafka’s, who worked together to create an inviting, interesting and engaging space for Vancouver over the past 12 years. Respect.

Please make some time to visit Mount Pleasant and pay homage to this coffee culture hub before it’s too late.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2525 Main St. | 604-569-2967 | WEBSITE
Main Street Loses Another Icon of the Independent Food & Drink Scene
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kafka’s ‘Ultimate Sweets Box’

There are 3 comments

  1. Great… so another crap 24hr ‘convenience’ store with neon lights selling garbage can move in instead. This sucks big time.

  3. What used to be one of my favourite blocks of Main is dying. It’s long since time to consider maximum annual rent increases on commercial properties or other means to help support our small business community.

Main Street

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Priceless, Lovingly Engraved Memento Preserved by Hero’s Welcome

In this edition of From the Collection, we once again hear from Kim Luttich, who continues to unearth interesting items from the former legion's growing collection of wartime artifacts.

The New Breed / Main Street

Rhys Amber Sits Down With Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson of Published

Heads Up / Main Street

Heads-Up: The Boxcar Given 30 Days to Pack Up and Clear Out

I happened to be having a beer with Boxcar co-owner Patryk Drozd yesterday afternoon when his phone started blowing up.

The New Breed / Main Street

The New School: Talking Burnout, Balance, Sourcing and Spoons, With Chef Devon Latte of The Acorn

Rhys sat down with “Dev” a few weeks ago to talk about his dedication and embrace for change in both the profession and on the plate.

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Valuable Reminder of the Human Element Behind Every Artifact

Kim Luttich, curator and designer of Main Street's Hero's Welcome shares one in a collection of donated pins and the handwritten personal message that accompanied it.

19 Places
The Dishes / Main Street

Amelie and Vincent Nguyen Do ‘The Dishes’

This edition is extra filling, as the siblings and Anh and Chi business partners both weigh in on their favourite local spots...

Popular

Heads Up / Main Street

Main Street Loses Another Icon of the Independent Food & Drink Scene

Kafka’s flagship cafe, which has occupied its prime Mount Pleasant location since July of 2010, is closing its doors this month. They are the latest casualty in a slew of Main Street business closures slated for April (also, Slickity Jim's, The Boxcar and Pizza Farina).

The New Breed / Gastown

From Side-Hustling Wedding Cakes to Solo-Dining Desserts, with Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino

When your dinner menu is as precisely executed and beautifully plated as those of Chef Lee Cooper’s, at award-winning L'Abattoir Restaurant, your desserts had better be equally spectacular. Pastry chef Oliver Bernardino understands this, and he’s up to the task.

Power of Two / Railtown Japantown

Dosanko Restaurant Partners and Proprietors, Nathan Lowey and Akiyo Tani

Meet Chef Nathan Lowey and General Manager Akiyo Tani, partners in business and in life. They share parenting duties, as well as opening and closing duties at their Powell Street restaurant. If you've even been, you know their warmth.

Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Chef Tommy Shorthouse Reveals New Spring Menu

The New Breed / Main Street

Rhys Amber Sits Down With Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson of Published

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Hosting Delicious Day-Long Ukrainian Snacks Fundraiser This Weekend

On Sunday, April 10th, Odd Society Spirits will be hosting some of their chef friends - Tatiana Pakhomova, Todd Graham (Hand Taste Ferments, Wild Thing), Andrew Morales (Txirimiri), and Kody Abrams (Greenhorn Cafe) - for a delicious (and boozy), day-long celebration of Ukrainian food and culture.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

The Pie Shoppe Announces Winemakers Dinner and Tickets are Selling Out

Pie Shoppe owners Stephanie and Andrea French team up with Chef Dana Ewart and Winemaker Jordan Kubek (Pamplemousse Jus, Lighting Rock Winery) for a special 4-course wine dinner at The Pie Shoppe next Tuesday.

Heads Up / Main Street

Heads-Up: The Boxcar Given 30 Days to Pack Up and Clear Out

I happened to be having a beer with Boxcar co-owner Patryk Drozd yesterday afternoon when his phone started blowing up.

Heads Up

Get Primed for Spring Foraging Season with Eat Wild’s March Workshops

Led by local foraging pros, Dylan Eyers and Jody Peck, the three-part series begins with a free info session tonight (March 24th from 6:30-7:30pm) and, at the time of publication, only three spaces are still available!