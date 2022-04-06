Beer Brief, Vol. 58

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got cool things brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

THE BOXCAR | In case you haven’t already heard the recently announced devastating news, beloved Main Street drinking establishment, The Boxcar is closing at the end of the month! Sadly, the new building owners will be booting them out of their 923 Main St. address, which they’ve called home since December 2014. In the meantime, get in there to offer your support by helping to drain their kegs to the very last drop. They’re currently open until 1am on weeknights, and 2am on the weekend. See you there!

Last day of service: Sat, April 30th | 4pm - 2am | Boxcar 923 Main St. MAP

STUDIO | Not to be a complete downer, but Burnaby’s Studio Brewing was recently subjected to a break-in and vandalism of their tasting room. Although they re-opened shortly thereafter (the next day), it definitely wouldn’t hurt to enlist a group of your best beer-loving friends to swing by the brewery and raise a glass or two to their recovery from the incident. The brand new “Marketplatz” German pilsner is looking mighty appealing…

Studio Brewing 5792 Beresford St. MAP

BEERVAN | Just because it’s April now doesn’t mean that the forecast has magically turned all sunny (dang it!). However, in my books those inevitable stretches of spring rain are an excellent excuse to hole up and hit the BeerVan Collective website for a home delivery of beer and snacks. Currently in my cart: Slow Hand’s Cerveza Motueka Mexican style dry-hopped corn lager (to inspire ideas of warm stretches of sandy beaches), along with a Brightside Foods spicy bean and cheese burrito from FoodVan (to continue the theme) and, by way of rainy day reading material, Faculty Brewing’s recipe book.

FACULTY | Speaking of Faculty: their new collab with Farm Country Brewing Co. in Langley is a great excuse for a bike ride to the Ontario St. brewery ASAP to refuel and/or grab some cans to go. The Seaberry Farmhouse Witbier is a farmhouse ale made with raw rye and wheat, fermented on whole seaberry fruit with a Lithuania-originated yeast strain. For all you Langley folks, it’s also currently on tap at the Farm Country taproom too!

Faculty Brewing Co. 1830 Ontario St. MAP

Farm Country Brewing #5 - 20555 56 Ave., Langley MAP

SUPERFLUX | Western-meets-Eastern Canada in the latest limited releases from Superflux, with the most recent (April 1st) release being a new bumbleberry- and vanilla-loaded Friendshake IPA, made with Bellwoods Brewery in Toronto. It’s currently available as a 12oz pour in the tasting room, as well as in tallcans, as a 4-pack. I’m betting that this one is going to be wildly delicious and in high demand, so make some room in your calendar and belly ASAP.

Superflux Beer Company 505 Clark Dr. MAP

A GOOD TIME | Looking for added amusement with your beer? Here are a few of good excuses to get off the couch and onto a barstool: Hero’s Welcome has reinstated Karaoke Night, every Wednesday night (including tonight!) from 8pm until late – coming in hot on the heels of Monday “Hats Off” Comedy and Tuesday Trivia nights. Get more deets on all three nights here. | Also killing it with their beer-related entertainment calendar: Moody Ales. Over the next week alone they’ve got Wednesday trivia, followed by a painting night (Thursday, April 7th), comedy show (Sunday, April 10th), and there might still be space available for their weekly jewelry making night (Tuesday, April 12th) – all going down at the Port Moody brewery. Can you handle it?!

Hero's Welcome 3917 Main St. MAP

Moody Ales & Co 2601 Murray St. MAP

NEW LOOK | Tis the season for changes, and more than one local brewery have got some big ones in the works: Steel & Oak, in New West, is currently under renovation (but still open, with slightly adjusted hours) to double their tasting room capacity and expand their facilities (aka add a washroom) and outdoor area. Meanwhile, in Abbotsford, Raven’s Brewing is back and brewing after completing the move to their new location at 37455 Kilgard Road (from 2485 Townline Road). Now that the shiny new production facility is completed, look forward to a brand new tasting lounge soon to follow (stay tuned to Ravens Brewing’s IG account to keep up-to-speed on the progress).

Steel & Oak Brewing Co. 1319 Third Ave. MAP

Ravens Brewing Co. 37455 Kilgard Road MAP

PARKSIDE | There are numerous reasons to celebrate the shift in seasons, but near the top of my list is definitely expanding my (preferably outdoors) beer drinking radius beyond my own “backyard” breweries (no offence, guys). If you’re like me, then you’ve also got your senses honed in on Port Moody – not least of all to park myself on the extensive patio belonging to The Parkside Brewery for a pint of the recently released, juicy-ish sounding “Almost Citrus Orange Drink“. Brewers Row, here we come!

The Parkside Brewery 2731 Murray St. MAP

CONTAINER | To celebrate a summer without strict COVID restrictions [knock on wood], Container Brewing is building out their patio and using it to host “Crafts and Draughts”, a new outdoor market featuring locally designed and/or made goods and beer, as advertised, plus eats and live beats. Vendor applications are currently still being accepted, until April 30th (or until all of the spaces are filled), but so far the line-up of makers includes everything from ceramics to sunglasses, tea and coffee…plus skincare, decor (including balcony patios by event coordinator, Views Balcony Inc.) and more! There is absolutely no entry fee required for the June 18th event, but registration and more details can be found here. Keep an eye on the Crafts and Draughts’ IG feed for more developments.

Sat, June 18 | 1-6pm | Container Brewing 1216 Franklin Ave. MAP

FRUIT BEER FEST | Miss the buzz of a big, beer-fuelled festival? Then block Saturday, August 13th off of your calendar (and Sunday the 14th, just in case a day of post-fest recovery is needed) because Fruit Beer Fest 2022 is a-coming! Tickets are currently available for just $69.99 each, inclusive of all of the beer and cider you can (responsibly) drink. However, the cost is slated to increase as the date approaches… So, since you already know you want to be there, why wait? Get yours here now. Bring on the summer!