TRACK & FOOD // James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith Dish on All Things Vancouver Hospitality

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

A bit of inside baseball fun today with this episode, as I bring on two close friends – James Iranzad of Gooseneck Hospitality (Bufala, Lucky Taco, Oh Carolina, Bells and Whistles) and James Langford-Smith of Bodega Ridge on Galiano Island – to talk shop about all things restaurant- and bar-related.

While sipping some Pamplemousse Jus (Langford-Smith’s new wine brand, with winemaker Jordan Kubek), we run through the gamut of topics: from what’s currently going on in their lives, to government policy, new restaurant openings, fave cocktail spots, and more. The boys dish on why they care about this industry so much and how those feelings of genuine love have given way to successful careers.

If you’re up for a fun listen and want to know more about the nitty gritty of the Vancouver hospitality scene, this is the episode for you.

