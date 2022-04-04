Windfall Cider Collaborates with Homecoming to Create Two Exclusive Candles

The Goods from Windfall Cider

Vancouver, BC | If you’ve had the opportunity to stop by Windfall Cider’s new tasting room, you might have noticed a scent coming from down the hall. That was the smell of Sweater Weather – one of two candles we created with Homecoming Candles. We leave one burning in our restroom to create a relaxing atmosphere for our guests. We wanted to capture the amazing aromas of two of our popular seasonal series and that’s exactly what we did with these candles.

Homecoming created these wonderful candles with all-natural soy wax, lead, zinc-free cotton wicks, and a blend of premium essential and phthalate-free fragrance oils. Our soy candles are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and free of petroleum and preservatives.

SWEATER WEATHER – THE CIDER

If you love the taste of Granny Smith and intense oak on the palate this dry cider is for you. Part of our 2021 vintage, Sweater Weather was aged for 12 months in Woodinville Rye Barrels and is a cider lover favourite. Its long champagne-like finish pairs well with a few servings of honey-baked ham.

SWEATER WEATHER – THE CANDLE

We’ve partnered with Homecoming Candles to create this all-natural, soy candle that was inspired by our barrel-aged seasonal cider “Sweater Weather. This candle will leave your space smelling like a crisp spring day with aromas of apple juice, spiced cloves, and sandalwood.

NORTHERN LIGHTS – THE CIDER

This small-batch cider was made from a concoction of BC heritage apples and has notes of herbal flavours and lemon tarts on the tongue. This cider has a rich smooth finish that pairs well with smoked salmon for all the seafood lovers.

NORTHERN LIGHTS – THE CANDLE

Sit back, relax and enjoy the taste of Northern Lights and the smell of our seasonal cider-inspired Northern Lights candle.

If you’re a winter lover this candle will have you feeling all the winter vibes with aromas of champagne, ripe pears, Eucalyptus, and Oakmoss.