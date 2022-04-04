The Pie Shoppe Announces Winemakers Dinner and Tickets are Selling Out

There is a long table dinner happening at The Pie Shoppe next week, teaming up owners Stephanie and Andrea French with Chef Dana Ewart and Winemaker Jordan Kubek (Pamplemousse Jus, Lightning Rock Winery) for a special 4-course meal.

Dinner will showcase the bright flavours of spring through foraged and farmed ingredients from Summerland, BC. Each course will be expertly matched with pours of wine from Pamplemousse Jus and Lightning Rock Winery. And yes, there will also be pie.

The evening runs from 6:00 to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, April 12th. Tickets are $155 per person and can be found online here. There are only 26 seats available in total, so don’t delay!