The Lazy Gourmet Introduces Egg-Citing Easter Catering Options

The Goods from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s pioneering catering company, The Lazy Gourmet, is serving up several feast-worthy options for Easter weekend this year, filled with delicious classics and new contemporary offerings by its talented kitchen team. Guests can choose from two options: Easter Dinner for Six, and an Easter Set Menu, featuring fresh in-season spring ingredients, roasted ham, and marinated lamb chops. Both meals are available for delivery or pick-up at 1545 West 3rd Avenue exclusively between April 15th to 17th, 2022. Pre-orders are now available online.

“Easter is a time for togetherness, and during these challenging two years, our team has consistently developed a variety of menus that allow families and friends to enjoy together or a part,” explains Kevin Mazzone, General Manager of The Lazy Gourmet. “We hope our guests will be able to reconnect over a grand Easter meal together.”

Whether it calls for a bigger celebration or a more intimate one, guests can choose between two catering offerings. The Easter Set Menu for Six ($250) features six exquisite dishes such as a Rainbow Spring Salad, Mustard and Brown Sugar Roasted Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Honey Roasted Carrots, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, and complemented with a Honey Lemon Lavender Cake for dessert.

For the Easter Set Menu ($45 per person), guests will receive seven dishes, featuring a Rainbow Spring Salad, Herb Drop Biscuits, choice between Marinated Lamb Chops OR Vegetarian Tomato Tart, Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes, Honey Roasted Carrots, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, and a Honey Lemon Lavender Cake Slice to finish. For an additional $24, guests can add a side order of freshly made hot cross buns.

“The start of spring often coincides with Easter, and we look forward to having our guests build new Easter memories with their loved ones this year,” adds Mazzone.

The Lazy Gourmet offers both delivery and pick-up at its headquarters located at 1545 West 3rd Avenue in Vancouver. Pre-orders can be made available online by calling 604-734-2507 by April 11th, 2022.

For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.