From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Priceless, Lovingly Engraved Memento Preserved by Hero’s Welcome

Portrait

Soldier’s bracelet “D.P. Allison” (acquired by Hero’s Welcome from a private collection)

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“It is with artifacts such as this bracelet that we are reminded that behind each tool of war there stood a human.”


In this edition of From the Collection, we once again hear from Kim Luttich, curator and designer of Main Street watering hole, Hero’s Welcome, who this time unearths a priceless item acquired by the former legion, that’s lovingly engraved and imbued with an important, timeless sentiment.

“It is undeniably easy to forget about the humanity of war: faces are blurred, pixelated, unrecognizable. It is with artifacts such as this bracelet that we are reminded that behind each tool of war there stood a human, not unlike you or I. And just like us, each of them needed a memento of their loved ones from far away.”

Hero's Welcome
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3917 Main St. | 604-879-1020 | WEBSITE
FROM THE COLLECTION // A Priceless, Lovingly Engraved Memento Preserved by Hero’s Welcome
FROM THE COLLECTION // A Valuable Reminder of the Human Element Behind Every Artifact

There are 0 comments

Main Street

The New Breed / Main Street

Rhys Amber Sits Down With Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson of Published

Heads Up / Main Street

Heads-Up: The Boxcar Given 30 Days to Pack Up and Clear Out

I happened to be having a beer with Boxcar co-owner Patryk Drozd yesterday afternoon when his phone started blowing up.

The New Breed / Main Street

The New School: Talking Burnout, Balance, Sourcing and Spoons, With Chef Devon Latte of The Acorn

Rhys sat down with “Dev” a few weeks ago to talk about his dedication and embrace for change in both the profession and on the plate.

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Valuable Reminder of the Human Element Behind Every Artifact

Kim Luttich, curator and designer of Main Street's Hero's Welcome shares one in a collection of donated pins and the handwritten personal message that accompanied it.

19 Places
The Dishes / Main Street

Amelie and Vincent Nguyen Do ‘The Dishes’

This edition is extra filling, as the siblings and Anh and Chi business partners both weigh in on their favourite local spots...

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Main Street

Picking Grapes with Simon Fallick

The co-owner of The American and Hero's Welcome is also part of the team behind the Open Ferment wine pop-up series (and soon-to-be wine fair) - making him a natural choice to field our BC wine-related questions.

Popular

6 Places
The Dishes

Matthew “The Dumpling King” Murtagh-Wu Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, Murtagh-Wu reveals a penchant for foods cooked in leaves, and a couple of Vancouver spots serving up eats that he's willing to wait in line for...

The New Breed / Main Street

Rhys Amber Sits Down With Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson of Published

The New Breed / Gastown

From Side-Hustling Wedding Cakes to Solo-Dining Desserts, with Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino

When your dinner menu is as precisely executed and beautifully plated as those of Chef Lee Cooper’s, at award-winning L'Abattoir Restaurant, your desserts had better be equally spectacular. Pastry chef Oliver Bernardino understands this, and he’s up to the task.

Heads Up / Main Street

Heads-Up: The Boxcar Given 30 Days to Pack Up and Clear Out

I happened to be having a beer with Boxcar co-owner Patryk Drozd yesterday afternoon when his phone started blowing up.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

From The Collection

See more from From The Collection
From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Valuable Reminder of the Human Element Behind Every Artifact

Kim Luttich, curator and designer of Main Street's Hero's Welcome shares one in a collection of donated pins and the handwritten personal message that accompanied it.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Controversial Souvenir and Important Piece of Filipino History

Alyssa Sy de Jesus, Program Assistant at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an historical object from the Philippines that brings up conflicting emotions...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The WWII Era Produced Guide to a Potentially Victorious Future

Viviane Gosselin, Director of Collections and Exhibitions at the Museum of Vancouver, selects a historic publication that is still relevant several eras later...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Cinematic Relic Serving as an Important Personal Reminder

Dustin Clark, Visitor Experience Lead and Digital Content Specialist at the Museum of Vancouver, highlights a piece of early American-made filmic technology...