FROM THE COLLECTION // A Priceless, Lovingly Engraved Memento Preserved by Hero’s Welcome

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“It is with artifacts such as this bracelet that we are reminded that behind each tool of war there stood a human.”



In this edition of From the Collection, we once again hear from Kim Luttich, curator and designer of Main Street watering hole, Hero’s Welcome, who this time unearths a priceless item acquired by the former legion, that’s lovingly engraved and imbued with an important, timeless sentiment.