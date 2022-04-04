Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Chef Tommy Shorthouse Reveals New Spring Menu

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Chef Tommy Shorthouse is bolstering his back-of-house offerings and debuting delicious new dishes of fresh-daily catches for spring at the popular downtown restaurant and seafood market.

The full lineup of Fanny Bay spring features includes such signature show-stopping dishes for two as the West Coast Feast (1/2 or full Dungeness Crab, mussels, clams, prawns, scallops, Andouille sausage, green beans, potatoes, corn on the cob, lemon; $65 half Dungeness, $100 full Dungeness, and Paella (fresh daily catch, prawns, mussels, clams, scallops, chorizo, saffron rice, pickled peppers; $75, add seasonal spot prawns +$7 ea.).

The menu also includes new shareable seafood fare such as Crab Cakes, (Dungeness crab meat, mango chili lime aioli, frisée fennel, $19); Chili Oysters (Chef Tommy’s chili sauce, scallion, Fresno chili, $15); and a Prawn Cocktail Salad (prawns, avocado, cucumber, sun-dried tomato remoulade, $18).

Available for dine-in seven days a week from 3 to 10 p.m., the full lineup of new dishes joining Fanny Bay favourites and holdovers like Clam Chowder, Fish Tacos, Scallops and Pork Belly and Sablefish Collars includes:

Crab Cakes (Dungeness crab meat, mango chili lime aioli, frisée fennel),$19;

Chili Oysters (Chef Tommy’s chili sauce, scallion, Fresno chili), $15;

Shishito Peppers (anchovy emulsion, lemon, parsley), $11;

All Dressed Potatoes (confit herb baby potatoes, crème fraîche, chives, ikura), $12;

Poke Bowl (geoduck, prawns, octopus, soba noodles, sesame, soy, ikura), $24;

Wild Salmon (Coho, confit herb potato, asparagus, zucchini, romesco), $30;

West Coast Feast for Two (1/2 or full Dungeness crab, mussels, clams, prawn, scallops, Andouille sausage, green beans, potatoes, corn on the cob, lemon), $65 (half Dungeness), $100 (full Dungeness);

Prawn Cocktail Salad (prawns, avocado, cucumber, sun-dried tomato remoulade), $18;

Paella for Two (daily fresh fish, prawns, mussels and clams, scallops, chorizo, saffron rice, pickled peppers), $75, add seasonal spot prawns +$7 ea.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 3 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour service from 3 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.

For more about Fanny Bay Oysters, visit fannybayoysters.com. To enquire about Fanny Bay catering services, contact Calvin Shiu at CalvinS@fannybayoysters.com.