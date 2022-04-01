Community News / East Vancouver

Edge Catering Takes a Modern Approach to Easter Dinner’s Traditional Classics

Portrait

The Goods from Edge Catering

Vancouver, BC | Kick back, relax and order up Easter dinner or brunch – or both! Whether you’re feeding two or 12, Edge Catering’s to-go feasts will make “every bunny” in your house very happy. For the traditionalists, Chef Jasmin Porcic has a beautiful Canadian ham paired with classic comfort sides. For those who want to break out from the tried-and-true, there is a mouth-watering Sous Vide Garlic + Rosemary Lamb option – and of course, delectable desserts.

Edge Easter Ham Dinner
2 People: $80 / 6 People: $215

Canadian maple glazed ham (pre-sliced)
Port infused fig mostarda
Spring greens, arugula, fruits, and berries
Celeriac potato pave
Asparagus and heirloom rainbow carrots
Strawberry galette with Chantilly cream OR
Raspberry rhubarb upside down cake, vanilla Anglaise
Includes chocolate treat

Lamb Easter Dinner
2 People: $100 / 6 People: $275

Sous-vide grilled garlic and rosemary lamb shoulder (pre-sliced)
fresh mint pesto
Spring greens, arugula, fruits, and berries
Celeriac potato pavè
Asparagus and heirloom rainbow carrots
Strawberry galette with Chantilly cream OR
Raspberry rhubarb upside down cake, vanilla Anglaise
Includes chocolate treat

Vegetable Strudel
$30/serving

Vegetable medley, lentils, golden crispy pastry, smoked red pepper sauce

Rise to Easter morning with a lovely spring-themed brunch for two. It’s a pure celebration of food to share with your nearest and dearest:

Easter Brunch
From $50

Rustic Quiche (each order is 2 of same type)
Double smoked bacon and gruyere or
Roasted butternut squash, asparagus and chèvre (vegetarian)
Caprese salad – pearl bocconcini & cherry tomato
Orange poppyseed loaf

*Add on a mimosa for $15

Looking for a family activity for before or after the Easter egg hunt? Our Easter Cookie Decorating Kits are perfect! Kits are available in two sizes: six cookies for $30, or a dozen cookies for $60.

All orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Tuesday April 12th. Pickup available Saturday April 16th between 11am to 3pm at Edge Catering – located at 1927 East Hastings Street (rear entrance off Victoria) or by pre-arranged delivery for an additional charge.

Edge Catering
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1927 East Hastings St. | 604-876-7226 | WEBSITE
Edge Catering Takes a Modern Approach to Easter Dinner’s Traditional Classics
This Valentine’s Day Have ‘Date Night Dinner’ At Home, with Edge Catering

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

The New Breed / Main Street

Rhys Amber Sits Down (On a Milk Crate) To Talk ‘Hot Moves’ and Kitchen Culture With Chef Gus of Published

Heads Up / Main Street

Heads-Up: The Boxcar Given 30 Days to Pack Up and Clear Out

I happened to be having a beer with Boxcar co-owner Patryk Drozd yesterday afternoon when his phone started blowing up.

The New Breed / Main Street

The New School: Talking Burnout, Balance, Sourcing and Spoons, With Chef Devon Latte of The Acorn

Rhys sat down with “Dev” a few weeks ago to talk about his dedication and embrace for change in both the profession and on the plate.

12 Places
The Dishes / Commercial Drive

Tracy Steele Does ‘The Dishes’

Pastry chef and owner of The Bench Bakehouse imagines her ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver, when she's not busy working long and early morning hours at the bakery...

Definitive Records / Strathcona

From Hard-Hitting to Innovating: Rags Narine Names His ‘Definitive Records’

The DJ and co-owner of Rise Up Marketplace selects the three records that stand out in his music collection.

Vancouverites / East Vancouver

Talking About Artistic Collaboration with “Art Husbands” Atheana Picha and Hue Nguyen

The duo's upcoming show at the Slice of Life Gallery includes individual and collaborative pieces, and will be on display from March 17th to 22nd.

Popular

Heads Up / Main Street

Heads-Up: The Boxcar Given 30 Days to Pack Up and Clear Out

I happened to be having a beer with Boxcar co-owner Patryk Drozd yesterday afternoon when his phone started blowing up.

6 Places
The Dishes

Matthew “The Dumpling King” Murtagh-Wu Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, Murtagh-Wu reveals a penchant for foods cooked in leaves, and a couple of Vancouver spots serving up eats that he's willing to wait in line for...

Community News / Downtown

Longtime Gotham Steakhouse & Bar Server, Jaier Vlessing, Retires After 23 Years

The New Breed / Main Street

Rhys Amber Sits Down (On a Milk Crate) To Talk ‘Hot Moves’ and Kitchen Culture With Chef Gus of Published

Drinker

The Pét-Nat Formerly Known as Cider

Though cidermaking has been alive in our region for decades, it has not been seen as a part of the wine community until winemakers like Alyssa Hubert started working with ‘alternative’ fruits. Add her efforts to those of Katie Selbee and Dominion Cider, and apples are starting to look pretty sophisticated in BC...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

Di Beppe’s Annual “Festa Della Polenta” Celebration Returns to Gastown This April

Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Crafts Chocolate Easter Creations Every Bunny Will Love

Community News

Which Ocean Wise Recommended Seafood to Seek Out in April

Community News / Downtown

Longtime Gotham Steakhouse & Bar Server, Jaier Vlessing, Retires After 23 Years