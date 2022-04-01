Edge Catering Takes a Modern Approach to Easter Dinner’s Traditional Classics

The Goods from Edge Catering

Vancouver, BC | Kick back, relax and order up Easter dinner or brunch – or both! Whether you’re feeding two or 12, Edge Catering’s to-go feasts will make “every bunny” in your house very happy. For the traditionalists, Chef Jasmin Porcic has a beautiful Canadian ham paired with classic comfort sides. For those who want to break out from the tried-and-true, there is a mouth-watering Sous Vide Garlic + Rosemary Lamb option – and of course, delectable desserts.

Edge Easter Ham Dinner

2 People: $80 / 6 People: $215

Canadian maple glazed ham (pre-sliced)

Port infused fig mostarda

Spring greens, arugula, fruits, and berries

Celeriac potato pave

Asparagus and heirloom rainbow carrots

Strawberry galette with Chantilly cream OR

Raspberry rhubarb upside down cake, vanilla Anglaise

Includes chocolate treat

Lamb Easter Dinner

2 People: $100 / 6 People: $275

Sous-vide grilled garlic and rosemary lamb shoulder (pre-sliced)

fresh mint pesto

Spring greens, arugula, fruits, and berries

Celeriac potato pavè

Asparagus and heirloom rainbow carrots

Strawberry galette with Chantilly cream OR

Raspberry rhubarb upside down cake, vanilla Anglaise

Includes chocolate treat

Vegetable Strudel

$30/serving

Vegetable medley, lentils, golden crispy pastry, smoked red pepper sauce

Rise to Easter morning with a lovely spring-themed brunch for two. It’s a pure celebration of food to share with your nearest and dearest:

Easter Brunch

From $50

Rustic Quiche (each order is 2 of same type)

Double smoked bacon and gruyere or

Roasted butternut squash, asparagus and chèvre (vegetarian)

Caprese salad – pearl bocconcini & cherry tomato

Orange poppyseed loaf

*Add on a mimosa for $15

Looking for a family activity for before or after the Easter egg hunt? Our Easter Cookie Decorating Kits are perfect! Kits are available in two sizes: six cookies for $30, or a dozen cookies for $60.

All orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Tuesday April 12th. Pickup available Saturday April 16th between 11am to 3pm at Edge Catering – located at 1927 East Hastings Street (rear entrance off Victoria) or by pre-arranged delivery for an additional charge.