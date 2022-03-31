Which Ocean Wise Recommended Seafood to Seek Out in April

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what to seek out during the month of April…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Lingcod (Ophiodon elongatus, wild, longline, BC West Coast Vancouver.

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

Lingcod are native to the coast of BC and prefer rocky areas, living on the bottom of the ocean from intertidal depths to about 100 metres deep! The stock of Lingcod from many parts of BC is healthy, and overfishing is a very low concern. The longline fishery has minimal impacts to the seafloor and policies are being developed to further protect the aquatic ecosystems.

Where to find it:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.