Community News

Which Ocean Wise Recommended Seafood to Seek Out in April

Portrait

Photo courtesy of Mama’s Fish & Chips Foodtruck

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what to seek out during the month of April…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Lingcod (Ophiodon elongatus, wild, longline, BC West Coast Vancouver.

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

Lingcod are native to the coast of BC and prefer rocky areas, living on the bottom of the ocean from intertidal depths to about 100 metres deep! The stock of Lingcod from many parts of BC is healthy, and overfishing is a very low concern. The longline fishery has minimal impacts to the seafloor and policies are being developed to further protect the aquatic ecosystems.

Where to find it:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria:

1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.
2. Effective and adaptive management.
3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Heads Up / Main Street

Heads-Up: The Boxcar Given 30 Days to Pack Up and Clear Out

I happened to be having a beer with Boxcar co-owner Patryk Drozd yesterday afternoon when his phone started blowing up.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Hundy Ready to Serve Up Burgers At New Location in Yaletown

Community News / Downtown

Longtime Gotham Steakhouse & Bar Server, Jaier Vlessing, Retires After 23 Years

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

A Look Inside Windfall Cider, Set to Officially Open Doors in North Vancouver This Weekend

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

Di Beppe’s Annual “Festa Della Polenta” Celebration Returns to Gastown This April

Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Crafts Chocolate Easter Creations Every Bunny Will Love

Community News / Downtown

Longtime Gotham Steakhouse & Bar Server, Jaier Vlessing, Retires After 23 Years

Community News / Downtown

Celebrate Easter Weekend with Bacchus’ New Multi-Course Brunch