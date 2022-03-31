Mon Paris Pâtisserie Crafts Chocolate Easter Creations Every Bunny Will Love

Vancouver, BC | Mon Paris Pâtisserie owner and pastry chef, Elena Krasnova, prepares for the cutest holiday of the year with an irresistible collection of charming chocolate creations available now for in-store pickup. In addition to her popular special-occasion cakes and elegant breakfast pastries, Elena’s 2022 Mon Paris Pâtisserie Easter Collection features brightly coloured chocolate eggs and adorable chocolate chicks and ducks.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2022 Easter Collection

Chocolate Duckling Lollipop, $4: milk chocolate filled with strawberry caramel on a stick.

Chocolate Easter Egg, $20: four-inch milk or dark chocolate Easter eggs with a colourful chocolate coating, adorned with a choice of a spring-time flower or stripe design, and filled with one surprise white and milk Easter chocolate.

Fruit and Nut Easter Egg, $27: large eight-inch tall milk or dark chocolate Easter egg with a smooth vibrant coloured chocolate shell, and filled with caramelized nuts and dried fruits.

Little Chick, $27: handcrafted chocolate character made entirely of white and milk chocolate.

Easter Combo, $31.50: Mon Paris’ signature chick character and two chocolate duckling lolli-pops.