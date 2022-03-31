Community News / Gastown

Di Beppe’s Annual “Festa Della Polenta” Celebration Returns to Gastown This April

Portrait

The Goods from Di Beppe

Vancouver, BC | It’s spring at last, and with it comes the seasonal highlights that Vancouverites have been eagerly anticipating: cherry blossoms in full bloom, early morning birdsong, and the Festa della Polenta menu at Di Beppe. For the fourth year in a row, the popular Gastown caffè and ristorante is plating a month-long menu from April 1 – 30 of delicious dishes that showcase the full versatility of the Northern Italian staple, all to be capped off by the signature Festa della Polenta multi-course dinner event on Sunday, May 1.

Made with coarsely ground corn, polenta can be served as a perfectly creamy base for savoury sauces, or fried into crisp-edged fritters or cakes. Di Beppe’s Festa della Polenta celebrates a centuries-old tradition in Tuscany which honours a time when members of the nobility offered polenta to hungry townspeople as famine was sweeping through the region. The festival has become a time-honoured event that continues in towns and cities across Italy to this day, and brings friends and families together around the table.

Di Beppe’s polenta menu puts the flavours of a Tuscan spring front and centre, with polenta croccante, chicken liver pate, accompanied by pickled vegetables made in house; a rich wild boar ragù served on creamy polenta; and a dessert of polenta cake, naturally, served with candied orange, walnut, and vanilla zabaglione. Available as a three-course, prix-fixe option for $52 per person with optional wine pairings for $28, all items can also be ordered à la carte. The grand finale takes place Sunday, May 1 when polenta lovers can take a seat for a multi-course interactive dinner with wine pairings, including the signature polenta pour as the evening’s main event. With two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., tickets are available for $85 per person and $129 including drink pairings. The full event menu and details are to come at Festa della Polenta.

DI BEPPE FESTA DELLA POLENTA MENU
April 1-30 | $52 per person plus tax and gratuity
Optional beverage pairings available for $28 per person++
All food, drink items also available à la carte

ANTIPASTI
Polenta Croccante, Chicken Liver Pate, $18
Housemade Pickled Vegetables

~

PRINCIPALE
Creamy Polenta, Ragù di Cinghiale, $26
Boar, Plum Tomato, Red Wine, Garlic Rosemary, Marjoram

~

DOLCI
Polenta Cake, $12
Candied Orange, Walnut, Vanilla Zabaglione

Di Beppe’s Festa della Polenta menu is available Friday, April 1 through Saturday, April 30; reservations are now available and can be made online. Tickets to Di Beppe’s Polenta Fest Finale dinner event being held on Sunday, May 1 are available for $85 per person and $129 per person including drink pairings and can be purchased online beginning on Tuesday, April 5. As Di Beppe prides itself on placing a premium on the availability and seasonality of all ingredients, the dinner menu may be subject to slight changes.

For more information about Di Beppe, visit dibeppe.com, become a fan of /dibepperestaurant on Facebook and follow @dibepperestaurant on Instagram.

Di Beppe
Neighbourhood: Gastown
8 West Cordova St. | 604-559-1122 | WEBSITE
