Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort is Seeking an Executive Sous Chef

Ucluelet, BC | Black Rock Oceanfront Resort is looking for a passionate leader that will inspire and mentor our enthusiastic Culinary Team. Come create a fresh, sustainable and uniquely west-coast hospitality experience!

We are Black Rock Resort in Ucluelet, on the edge of Pacific Rim National Park. Set amongst old growth Cedars and the rugged shoreline of Vancouver Island in the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah​-nulth people, our natural setting provides an incredible bounty of seasonal ingredients.

Come share your passion with guests from around the world and around the corner. We’re building a playground for the culinarily adventurous based on mutual respect, inclusion, community, and growth.

The Role:

You are an experienced, respected leader who enjoys creating systems and relationships. You are a natural leader that exudes positivity and passion for sharing your knowledge of unique ingredients and techniques and inspiring our cooks to be their best.

In the heat of service, you’re cool as a cucumber – diplomatic, direct, honest and understanding.

You will create menus and recipes that will help us to build a world-class food and beverage program for Black Rock Resort.

You will also have the full support of the collaborative kitchen leadership team as we collectively tackle each days’ opportunities.

As you might expect, you’ll also be expected to forge relationships with local farms, fisherman and other purveyors of unique and exceptional ingredients.

We offer:

Wage Commensurate to Experience
Pooled Tip Sharing
Free Meal on Shift
Staff Discounts (40% off food at Currents and Big Beach Lounge, 40% off Spa Services)
Medical, Dental, Life Insurance & benefits
Associate Rates for Hotel Stays
Volunteer Support Opportunities
Team Enrichment Events
Financial Support for Relevant Education Opportunities
Low-cost On-site Housing, if Required and as Available
Year-round Employment
Inclusive Work Environment

Requirements:

Passion for inspiring, coaching and developing a team
Minimum 5 years culinary leadership experience (Preference given for Resort/Hotel experience)
Flexibility and adaptability
Ability to multi-task and work under pressure
Proven teamwork skills
Knowledge of sourcing and procurement
Successful completion of an accredited culinary program, or equivalent
Red seal certification or equivalent
First Aid certification is an asset
Excellent written and verbal English language communication skills
Ability to work in high-paced, physically demanding environment
Able to lift/move up to 40 lbs

Apply online here.

Black Rock Oceanfront Resort
Region: The Islands
596 Marine Drive Ucluelet, BC | 250-726-4800 | WEBSITE
