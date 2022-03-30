Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort is Seeking an Executive Sous Chef

The Goods from Black Rock Oceanfront Resort

Ucluelet, BC | Black Rock Oceanfront Resort is looking for a passionate leader that will inspire and mentor our enthusiastic Culinary Team. Come create a fresh, sustainable and uniquely west-coast hospitality experience!

We are Black Rock Resort in Ucluelet, on the edge of Pacific Rim National Park. Set amongst old growth Cedars and the rugged shoreline of Vancouver Island in the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah​-nulth people, our natural setting provides an incredible bounty of seasonal ingredients.

Come share your passion with guests from around the world and around the corner. We’re building a playground for the culinarily adventurous based on mutual respect, inclusion, community, and growth.

The Role:

You are an experienced, respected leader who enjoys creating systems and relationships. You are a natural leader that exudes positivity and passion for sharing your knowledge of unique ingredients and techniques and inspiring our cooks to be their best.

In the heat of service, you’re cool as a cucumber – diplomatic, direct, honest and understanding.

You will create menus and recipes that will help us to build a world-class food and beverage program for Black Rock Resort.

You will also have the full support of the collaborative kitchen leadership team as we collectively tackle each days’ opportunities.

As you might expect, you’ll also be expected to forge relationships with local farms, fisherman and other purveyors of unique and exceptional ingredients.

We offer:

Wage Commensurate to Experience

Pooled Tip Sharing

Free Meal on Shift

Staff Discounts (40% off food at Currents and Big Beach Lounge, 40% off Spa Services)

Medical, Dental, Life Insurance & benefits

Associate Rates for Hotel Stays

Volunteer Support Opportunities

Team Enrichment Events

Financial Support for Relevant Education Opportunities

Low-cost On-site Housing, if Required and as Available

Year-round Employment

Inclusive Work Environment

Requirements:

Passion for inspiring, coaching and developing a team

Minimum 5 years culinary leadership experience (Preference given for Resort/Hotel experience)

Flexibility and adaptability

Ability to multi-task and work under pressure

Proven teamwork skills

Knowledge of sourcing and procurement

Successful completion of an accredited culinary program, or equivalent

Red seal certification or equivalent

First Aid certification is an asset

Excellent written and verbal English language communication skills

Ability to work in high-paced, physically demanding environment

Able to lift/move up to 40 lbs

Apply online here.