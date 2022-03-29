Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is Making Monday More Marvellous, Beginning This April

The Goods from Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Vancouver, BC | Each Monday of the week starting April 4th, Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar will be bringing an exciting new menu dedicated to a classic favourite – martinis. Each of these marvellous martinis will be available from 5 to 10:30pm, Mondays only.

The Martini has come to be known as one of the best-known mixed alcoholic beverages. Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is showcasing this elegant and classic beverage with a special Martini Mondays menu, showcasing a variety of equally Insta-worthy and original favourites. Check out a preview of the menu below: