Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is Making Monday More Marvellous, Beginning This April

The Goods from Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar
Vancouver, BC | Each Monday of the week starting April 4th, Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar will be bringing an exciting new menu dedicated to a classic favourite – martinis. Each of these marvellous martinis will be available from 5 to 10:30pm, Mondays only.
The Martini has come to be known as one of the best-known mixed alcoholic beverages. Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is showcasing this elegant and classic beverage with a special Martini Mondays menu, showcasing a variety of equally Insta-worthy and original favourites. Check out a preview of the menu below:
Martini Mondays Menu
House Martini
Stolichnaya Vodka or Tanqueray Gin, Noilly Prat Blanc vermouth
2oz | $10
Martinez
Tanqueray, Cocchi di Torino, Maraschino Luxardo, orange bitters
2oz | $14
French Reviver
St Remy v.s.o.p, Noilly Prat Ambre, Taboo Absinthe, orange tree bitters
2oz | $15
Vesper 2.0
Gunpowder Gin, Ketel One, House Lilet Rouge
2oz | $16
Ampersand
Hennessey XO, Monkey 47 Gin, Laphroaig 25yr, Noilly Prat Ambre, orange bitters
3oz | $100
Served in a crystal martini glass surrounded by dry ice and moss in a one-of-a-kind display.
Classic Martinis
Variety of vodka and gin available to choose from, accommodated in any style preferred by the guest.
