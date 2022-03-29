Community News / Downtown

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is Making Monday More Marvellous, Beginning This April

Portrait

The Goods from Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Vancouver, BC | Each Monday of the week starting April 4th, Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar will be bringing an exciting new menu dedicated to a classic favourite – martinis. Each of these marvellous martinis will be available from 5 to 10:30pm, Mondays only.

The Martini has come to be known as one of the best-known mixed alcoholic beverages. Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is showcasing this elegant and classic beverage with a special Martini Mondays menu, showcasing a variety of equally Insta-worthy and original favourites. Check out a preview of the menu below:

Martini Mondays Menu

House Martini
Stolichnaya Vodka or Tanqueray Gin, Noilly Prat Blanc vermouth
2oz | $10

Martinez
Tanqueray, Cocchi di Torino, Maraschino Luxardo, orange bitters
2oz | $14

French Reviver
St Remy v.s.o.p, Noilly Prat Ambre, Taboo Absinthe, orange tree bitters
2oz | $15

Vesper 2.0
Gunpowder Gin, Ketel One, House Lilet Rouge
2oz | $16

Ampersand
Hennessey XO, Monkey 47 Gin, Laphroaig 25yr, Noilly Prat Ambre, orange bitters
3oz | $100
Served in a crystal martini glass surrounded by dry ice and moss in a one-of-a-kind display.

Classic Martinis
Variety of vodka and gin available to choose from, accommodated in any style preferred by the guest.

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-632-9560 | WEBSITE
Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is Making Monday More Marvellous, Beginning This April
Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar Welcomes Assistant GM and Bar Manager, New Cocktails and Menu Look

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Heads Up / Downtown

A Look Inside The Imminent Cantina 189

The crew at Cantina 189 have everything in place. Doors to the intimate cocktail focused bar at 324 Hastings Street are set to open later this week.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

Heads Up / Downtown

Check Out Alex Morrison’s New Exhibition, Opening at the CAG This Friday

Mushrooms, furniture, and patterns proliferate in Nooks and Corners, on display Jan. 28th to May 1st, 2022.

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Downtown

Picking Grapes with Tim Butt

The Wine Director for Hy's Steakhouse in Vancouver applies his expertise to our wine-related questions.

3 Places
Downtown

Three To See, December 2021

Cinephile Ken Tsui provides a synopsis of his picks for the best three films to see in Vancouver theatres this month.

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Downtown

Picking Grapes with Sam Jonnery

The France-born Sommelier at Gotham Steakhouse & Bar shares his seasonal and perennial wine picks, insight and expertise...

Popular

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Hundy Ready to Serve Up Burgers At New Location in Yaletown

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

A Look Inside Windfall Cider, Set to Officially Open Doors in North Vancouver This Weekend

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Community News / Kitsilano

Mister’s Second Location, ‘Mister Ice Cream Bar’, Now Open in Kitsilano

Heads Up / Burnaby

Mark Your Calendar: Tickets for ‘Fruit Beer Fest 2022’ Go On Sale Friday, March 25th

Miss the buzz of a big, beer-fuelled festival? Then block Saturday, August 13th off of your calendar (and Sunday the 14th, just in case a day of post-fest recovery is needed).

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Popina Canteen Reopens on Granville Island Just in Time for Mini Egg Season

Community News / South Granville

Limited Edition Prints Exhibition Opening at the Ian Tan Gallery This April

Community News / West Vancouver

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio Ambleside Celebrates Sakura Season with Floral-Inspired Menu

Community News / East Vancouver

Limited Tickets for Acorn’s Spring Cooking Class Now Available