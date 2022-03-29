Limited Tickets for Acorn’s Spring Cooking Class Now Available

The Goods from Acorn

Vancouver, BC | Tickets for our first cooking class at Gourmet Warehouse sold out like crazy (thanks!), so we added another date this Wednesday, April 6th, from 6-9pm, where you can learn to cook some of the seasonal dishes from our new cookbook, Vegetables Re-Imagined.

Join authors Shira Blustein and Brian Luptak in a 3-course demo guiding everyone through the innovative recipes in the cookbook, step-by-step. Tickets are $109.99 per person (plus taxes), and include three courses and wine.

MENU Hop shoot salad with browned hazelnut butter and pickled hop shoots

Rosemary roasted cabbage with Bavarian mustard cream and pickled vegetables

Puff pastry tart with vanilla caramelized whey ricotta & red flowering currant jelly (Note: subject to change due to seasonal availability) *Menu is vegetarian, not vegan.

Limited spots for the Sprouted: Spring Vegetables Re-Imagined class are now available. Get more details and buy your tickets here.