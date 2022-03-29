Limited Edition Prints Exhibition Opening at the Ian Tan Gallery This April

The Goods from Ian Tan Gallery

Vancouver, BC | The Ian Tan Gallery is thrilled to announce our new April gallery exhibition, Limited Edition Prints, running from April 2nd to 30th, featuring prints by Kevin Lanthier, Sarah Gee Miller, Sean William Randall, Marco Tulio, and Andrew Valko.

For this exhibition, we worked directly with the artists to create a series of limited edition prints. All prints are numbered and signed by the artists; edition sizes range from five to ten. The prints were created using archival-quality pigments on gloss photo paper and then mounted on an aluminum composite panel and finished with a matte laminate. Prints are ready for display with a seamless floating effect; alternatively, they can also be placed within a frame.

The Ian Tan Gallery is open from 11am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Find out more about the April exhibition and view the prints online here.