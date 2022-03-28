Sooke’s ‘Wild Mountain Food & Drink’ on the Lookout for a New Chef

The Goods from Wild Mountain Food & Drink

Sooke, BC | Wild Mountain in Sooke is looking for a Chef to join our Kitchen Crew! We offer a positive and collaborative working environment, pay commensurate with experience, plus tips are shared evenly with the kitchen. As well as being a skilled line cook, you would have an interest in local and seasonal ingredients which make for a dynamic menu. At Wild Mountain we are proud to make everything in-house, so butchery, curing, preserving and pastry skills are also appreciated. This could be a summer job (May/June to September/October) or year round. Must be available to work ten-hour shifts from Thursday through Sunday.

Please apply with your resume to Chef Oliver at: chef@wildmountaindinners.com