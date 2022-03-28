Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Sooke’s ‘Wild Mountain Food & Drink’ on the Lookout for a New Chef

Sooke, BC | Wild Mountain in Sooke is looking for a Chef to join our Kitchen Crew! We offer a positive and collaborative working environment, pay commensurate with experience, plus tips are shared evenly with the kitchen. As well as being a skilled line cook, you would have an interest in local and seasonal ingredients which make for a dynamic menu. At Wild Mountain we are proud to make everything in-house, so butchery, curing, preserving and pastry skills are also appreciated. This could be a summer job (May/June to September/October) or year round. Must be available to work ten-hour shifts from Thursday through Sunday.

Please apply with your resume to Chef Oliver at: chef@wildmountaindinners.com

Wild Mountain Food & Drink
Region: The Islands
1831 Maple Avenue South, Sooke | 250-642-3596 | WEBSITE
Sooke's Celebrated Slow Food Restaurant 'Wild Mountain' Seeks P/T or F/T Cook

On Distorting Realities and Exploring the Nature Within With Local Painter, Lukas Mouka

We recently chatted with the Campbell River based painter, ahead of his solo show at the Xchanges Gallery in Victoria, opening on Friday, April 1st.

The Islands

'Laowai' Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

