Mister’s Second Location, ‘Mister Ice Cream Bar’, Now Open in Kitsilano

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s original artisan liquid-nitrogen churned ice cream parlour, Mister, opened its highly anticipated express location in Kitsilano on March 25, 2022. Named Mister Ice Cream Bar (1835 West 1st Avenue), the counter-service hot spot features signature frozen treats and new creations including ice cream sammies, s’mores, brûlee options, dipped bars to-go, pints, exclusive flavours, and frozen bananas.

The 400 square foot space was designed by local firm Scott and Scott Architects, featuring a futuristic design with stainless steel, copper, and blue accents – reminiscent of a giant walk-in cooler. It will be take-out only.

“We’re excited to introduce our unique ice cream creations to a new community and finally open our doors,” says Tommy Choi, who co-owns Mister with Michael Lai and opened its original Yaletown location in 2016. “It’s been fun coming up with exclusive menu items for the Kitsilano neighbourhood, especially to go with our take-out concept. Although we won’t be showcasing the liquid-nitrogen method live, we’re still making everything from scratch with the best, natural ingredients. Definitely give our new frozen bananas a try!”



Exclusive Mister Ice Cream Bar menu items include: The Ferraro Bar ($6 for half, $9 for full) with chocolate hazelnut ice cream, wafer crust, chocolate dip, and hazelnut toppings; and The Banana Bliss Bar ($6 for half, $9 for full), featuring banana foster ice cream, dark chocolate dip, and walnut toppings.

The all-new Frozen Banana Series ($6 each) feature:

Salted Caramel Crunch

frozen banana, dark chocolate dip, pecan topping, caramel drizzle

Goji Granola

frozen banana, white chocolate dip, goji berries, granola toppings

S’mores Banana

frozen banana, dark chocolate dip, graham cracker dust, marshmallow fluff

Matcha Krispy

frozen banana, matcha dip, Rice Krispies, condensed milk drizzle

Mister Ice Cream Bar will be open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, please visit madebymister.com.